"Evil dies tonight!" Tommy Doyle's rallying cry whips the citizens of Haddonfield into a tsunami of chaos. The mob mentality takes over, with Michael Myers' many tormented victims ready to exact revenge against the iconic slasher. Stuck in the middle of this madness is Karen Strode, born into a survivalist lifestyle by her mother Laurie, who foresaw the return of The Boogeyman. In her Christmas sweater, Karen is ready to contend with the demons of her family's past. And perhaps seek vengeance for the death of her husband at the hands this Halloween maniac. She is the voice of reason lost in a sea of anger. But try as she might, she is unable to stop the insurrection happening all around her. For actress Judy Greer, these moments captured on film were all quite real, as the extras filming one of the biggest set pieces in Halloween Kills truly got lost in the moment of it all.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO