Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Monday

By Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 First Alert Chief Meteorologist
KOMU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a warm stretch of weather, prolonging summer, a transition to fall-like weather arrives this week. The clash of warm and cold, of summer and fall, will create an atmosphere capable of producing showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. MONDAY STORMS. Thunderstorms from southwestern Missouri...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

