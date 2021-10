IMSA's GTLM class, once the most competitive sports car category in the world, is down to just three full-time entries from two teams. It means opportunities for drama are fewer and further between than they used to be, but it does not mean every race is a sure thing. Today's race became far less certain earlier in the week, when WeatherTech Racing announced that outside commitments in other races would lead Porsche to send ace Kevin Estre to their No. 79 car as Cooper MacNeil's co-driver. A safety car with an hour to go put Estre directly behind the two leading Corvette C8.Rs. What happened next is why GT racing exists.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO