Miller, Margaret Louise Hisaw

Margaret Louise Hisaw Miller, 74, resident of Ripley and co-owner of Miller's Garage, departed this life on Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 in the comfort of her home. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Miller will be at 1 PM Tuesday, October 12 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hamilton and Bro. Chris Lewellen officiating. Personal Reflections will be given by Bro. Larry Kirk and burial will follow in Ripley Cemetery. Mrs. Miller was born December 6, 1946 in Blue Mountain, MS, the second daughter born to the late Johnnie Miles and Effie Mae Burks Hisaw. She was a graduate of Tech High School in Memphis and was a valued employee of the South Tippah School District for over 20 years be for retiring. A member of North Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Miller found pleasure sitting on her patio, working in her yard and tending to flowers. While resting inside, she watched Judge Judy on television and enjoyed games on her IPad. Blessed with a loving family, Mrs. Miller looked forward to gathering at her home for cook-outs and her Friday night trips to Dirt Cheap. She will be remembered as the heart of the family, a Christian role model and having a love that leaves a legacy for everyone that knew and loved her. Visitation will continue today from 9 AM until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Melanie Clemmer (Burt) of Ripley and Aimee Lancaster (Fred) of Kossuth, two sons, Jeff Miller (Patty) and Jason Miller, both of Ripley, four grandchildren, Emily Hutchins (Ryan), Lauren Elliott (Robert), John Riley Miller and Tyler Brock (Yessenia), three great grandchildren, Naomi, Lily and Leland and her two loyal canine companions, "Roxie" and "Whiski". She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wayne Miller and two sisters, Linda Kirk and Janie Lockhart. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Miller family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.