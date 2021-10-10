Neighbours' Paul Robinson fears for his marriage in tense new scenes
Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers. Neighbours' Paul Robinson worries his marriage to Terese Willis may be over on UK screens next week, as he tries to win her back. After all of Paul's (Stefan Dennis) secrets are exposed – from the bribe to Nicolette and subsequent sabotage of the Quill deal to his part in driving Jesse Porter out of Erinsborough – he's forced to move into the penthouse at Lassiters.www.digitalspy.com
