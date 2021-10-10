CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Neighbours' Paul Robinson fears for his marriage in tense new scenes

By Jess Lee
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers. Neighbours' Paul Robinson worries his marriage to Terese Willis may be over on UK screens next week, as he tries to win her back. After all of Paul's (Stefan Dennis) secrets are exposed – from the bribe to Nicolette and subsequent sabotage of the Quill deal to his part in driving Jesse Porter out of Erinsborough – he's forced to move into the penthouse at Lassiters.

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Neighbours' Harlow Robinson gets caught out over a ruthless move

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers. Neighbours' Harlow Robinson is caught out on UK screens next week, after trying to sabotage Chloe Brennan. Harlow (Jemma Donovan) recently insisted she would be putting herself first instead of thinking of others, following the controversy over her short-lived promotion and her decision to hide the fact that staff have been claiming free drinks.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star Lucy Durack addresses Rose Walker's exit from Erinsborough

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours star Lucy Durack has spoken on her character Rose Walker's recent exit from Erinsborough. Following the airing of her final scenes in the UK, which saw Toadie Rebecchi pick Melanie Pearson over Rose amid a love triangle storyline, the actress sent her thanks to the soap as she admitted she was very much #TeamMelanie.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey explains Asha's guilt in crash story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey has hinted that Asha Alahan may struggle with her guilt after her father Dev chooses to save her life over her twin brother Aadi's. Next week's episodes see Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) rescue Asha from a smashed car after they're involved in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Holden
Person
Takaya Honda
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews reveals sinkhole terror for Jenny

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Jenny Connor faces a terrifying ordeal next week as she finds herself trapped underground in life-or-death scenes. As the instability caused by the Platts' sinkhole starts to expand at a dangerous pace, Jenny becomes one of the victims as she's swallowed up by the ground.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Scenes From a Marriage': Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac on Shooting the Painful and Intimate Episode 4

Every episode of Scenes From a Marriage begins with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of production, reminder of how the HBO show is a piece of filmed entertainment, being created by actors and a director and crew. In similar ways, the extremely intimate relationship drama about the disintegrating marriage of Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain) blended the line between real and fiction more than once, especially when it came to Episode 4, when the brewing tensions between the two characters explodes into not just an emotional but also a physical confrontation.
TV SERIES
Boulder Clarion

Scenes from a marriage

Out in the hinterlands of Iceland, a married couple is grieving. Some time ago, they lost a child. It has created a noticeable rift in their relationship, even if they continue to spend every waking moment together on the ranch. They are shepherds, and in this remote landscape, all they have is each other. Each other, and the sheep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Ash Kaur clashes with Harvey Monroe as soap tackles racism

The following article contains themes of racism that some readers may find distressing. EastEnders spoilers follow. Ash Kaur has dealt first-hand with racism in new EastEnders scenes. The BBC One soap aired an issue-based episode on Thursday (October 14) where the doctor faced multiple instances of racial tension as she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Quill#Channel 5
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Will Taylor flees village after confessing killer secret

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Will Taylor has fled the village after confessing to Kim Tate in Emmerdale. Viewers will remember that Will has been considering leaving Emmerdale over concerns that Priya Kotecha and Ellis Chapman's survival event at Home Farm could uncover the body of DI Malone. Will reburied the body...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden discusses David death fears in big week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale is putting multiple characters in peril next week, as a day out on the rapids threatens to turn fatal thanks to the machinations of evil Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu). The soap has revealed that Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) and Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) will be fighting...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Teen Mom’: Mackenzie Edwards Updates Relationship With Ryan, ‘Turn Your Mess Into A Message’

Teen Mom couple Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards are updating their fans about the current status of their relationship. They have endured a lot together and are sharing just how things are going for them. Ryan and Mackenzie claim that it has been a hard road to get to where they are today. It has been years of bad feelings and mistakes. However, the former Teen Mom couple claim they are finally in a ‘happy place’ together.
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy