High pressure will continue to settle across the Midwest over the weekend, keeping conditions above average heading into Sunday and the week ahead. For Sunday, temperatures will return to the mid to upper 60s with some of us even reaching 70 degrees. Some clouds will be present early tomorrow morning but by the afternoon, sunshine and blue skies should be out in full force, helping temperatures reach 5 to even 10 degrees above the average in some spots.

