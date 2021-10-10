Favorite Handbags for Fall with Nordstrom

HOWDY Folks! Who has made their way out to the State Fair of Texas? The last day of the fair is October 17th! You only have 5 days left to get yourself over to Fair Park to enjoy classic fair foods and rides before next year. Before you go, be sure and read the ten things you need to know about the State Fair of Texas HERE. Fun fact: I get to judge one of the food competitions at the fair this weekend. I’ll be sure and let you know how that goes. Let’s take a look at our casual style that Laura and I wore when we went to the fair. on opening day. These are great looks for not only the fair, but really for any beautiful fall day!

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO