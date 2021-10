The USD remained rather stable but soft against its counterparts yesterday while US stockmarkets tended to gain substantially. On the other hand, gold’s price had some limited gains as well. It’s characteristic that all three main US indices gained as market participants saw past the inflationary worries for the US economy and tended to concentrate on the earnings season. The banking sector delivered strong results including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Citigroup, which beat market estimates. It should be noted that the weekly initial jobless claims figure dropped below the psychological barrier of 300k, reaching a new post pandemic low. Attention today turns to the NY Fed Manufacturing index for October, the US retail sales for September and the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment for October.

