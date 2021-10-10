CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHS Covid Passes now compulsory for nightclubs in Wales

People must show an NHS Covid Pass or demonstrate their vaccination status to enter nightclubs and attend large events in Wales from Monday.

It means all over-18s need one to enter nightclubs, indoor non-seated events for more than 500 people, such as concerts or conventions, outdoor non-seated events for more than 4,000 people and any setting or event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

People will also be able to show they have had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.

But those who fake a coronavirus test result or vaccination status will be committing a criminal offence and face a fixed penalty notice.

Showing a Covid Pass is already part of our collective effort to keep businesses open, with some major events, such as the successful Green Man Festival, using it

The legislation was passed in the Senedd last week despite opposition from the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats.

Wales is facing some of the highest infection rates since the beginning of the pandemic, particularly among young people.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething said: “Our fantastic vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength but the pandemic is not over.

“Cases remain high across Wales and, unfortunately, families across the country are losing loved ones to this awful virus.

“The clear advice from our scientific advisers is that we need to take early action now.

“The Covid Pass is just one of a series of measures in place to help prevent people spreading and catching coronavirus while helping to keep the economy open.

“None of us want to see further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again.

“Showing a Covid Pass is already part of our collective effort to keep businesses open, with some major events, such as the successful Green Man Festival, using it.

I just do not think that we should become a checkpoint society by introducing a vaccine passport

“Together, if we all continue to follow the clear guidelines we’re all used to by now, we’ll be doing everything we can to keep Wales safe.”

Only people attending these venues and events will need to show their Covid status.

Staff working or volunteering in these venues are encouraged to take lateral flow tests twice a week to check they do not have the virus.

Workplaces are required by law to undertake Covid risk assessments, and to put reasonable measures in place to ensure staff safety.

The Welsh Government will use the current enforcement regimes for monitoring compliance.

A premises could be issued with an improvement notice or closure notice, while a fixed penalty notice and a maximum fine for businesses of £10,000 can be issued.

Conservative health spokesman Russell George accused the Welsh Government of a U-turn having previously ruled out introducing them.

“I just do not think that we should become a checkpoint society by introducing a vaccine passport,” Mr George said in the Senedd last week.

We’ve asked many questions and haven’t been given assurances that we have sought, and it is for that reason that we feel unable to support these regulations

Plaid health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said his party was not against the principle of Covid passes but took issue with the proposals in their current form, including the use of lateral flow tests.

“We’ve asked many questions and haven’t been given assurances that we have sought, and it is for that reason that we feel unable to support these regulations,” he said.

