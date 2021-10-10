NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Hoyord hat trick leads Jackalopes past IceRays

CORPUS CHRISTI Dayne Hoyord scored once in each period to lead the Odessa Jackalopes to a 5-2 victory against the Corpus Christi IceRays Sunday at American Bank Center.

Rylan Yates and Christpher Duclair also scored for the Jackalopes (6-3) who moved into first place in the North American Hockey League’s South Division.

Liam O’hare added two assists to the victory, Odessa’s third in a row.

The Jackalopes continue their road trip with a pair of games Friday and Saturday against the El Paso Rhinos at the El Paso County Events Center.