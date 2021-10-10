CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals remain perfect, defeat San Francisco 49ers 17-10 in Glendale

By Alexis Cortez
AZFamily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Kyler Murray and the Cardinals continue rolling, with another win against the rookie Trey Lance and the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. The game was mirrored primarily by defense, with both offenses struggling at times during the game. Murray threw for 239 yards and one touchdown, his lowest passing game this season so far. Lance passed for 192 yards and one interception, and rushed for 89 yards.

