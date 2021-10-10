CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Underwater cables for renewables have magnetic pull on brown crabs

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYIxl_0cNDS57r00

Underwater power cables mesmerise brown crabs and cause biological changes which could lead to greater infection risk, scientists have discovered.

The cables for offshore renewable energy emit an electromagnetic field which attracts the crabs and causes them to sit still.

A study of around 60 brown crabs at the St Abbs Marine Station in the Scottish Borders found higher levels of electromagnetism caused cellular changes in the crabs, affecting blood cells.

The crabs seem to be attracted to it and just sit still

Alastair Lyndon, from Heriot-Watt University, said: “Underwater cables emit an electromagnetic field.

“When it’s at a strength of 500 microTeslas and above, which is about 5% of the strength of a fridge door magnet, the crabs seem to be attracted to it and just sit still.

“That’s not a problem in itself. But if they’re not moving they’re not foraging for food or seeking a mate.

“The change in activity levels also leads to changes in sugar metabolism – they store more sugar and produce less lactate, just like humans.”

The researchers used the marine station’s purpose-built aquarium laboratory for the experiment.

Kevin Scott at St Abbs Marine Station said: “The aquarium lab is composed entirely of non-metallic materials, which means there is minimal electromagnetic interference.

“We found that exposure to higher levels of electromagnetic field strength changed the number of blood cells in the crabs’ bodies.

“This could have a range of consequences, like making them more susceptible to bacterial infection.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMDV9_0cNDS57r00
Power cable being laid at an offshore wind farm (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

The team warns changes in the species’ behaviour could hit fishing markets, as the crabs are the UK’s second most valuable crustacean catch and the most valuable inshore catch.

A number of offshore wind farms are installed and planned around Scotland’s coast, which require extensive underwater cabling, and researchers said further work is needed to ensure they do not destabilise Scotland’s brown crab population.

Mr Lyndon said: “Male brown crabs migrate up the east coast of Scotland If miles of underwater cabling prove too difficult to resist, they’ll stay put.

“This could mean we have a build-up of male crabs in the south of Scotland, and a paucity of them in the north east and islands, where they are incredibly important for fishermen’s livelihoods and local economies.”

He said one solution would be to bury the cables in the seafloor, but warned it can be expensive, means maintenance is more challenging and cannot be done in some locations.

Mr Lyndon added: “We need to investigate further technical solutions so that we don’t create negative environmental effects while trying to decarbonise our energy supply.”

The study was published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering.

Comments / 1

Related
theiet.org

Mesmerised crabs’ breeding habits inhibited by lure of undersea power cables

Underwater power cables linked to offshore renewable energy facilities are disrupting the behaviour of brown crabs who can’t resist their electromagnetic pull, marine scientists have found. The team from Heriot-Watt University showed that the electromagnetic field emitted from undersea power cables affects the crabs’ biology at a cellular level and...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Underwater power cables are 'mesmerising' brown crabs and causing biological changes that could affect their migration habits, scientists warn

Underwater power cables laid along the sea floors for offshore wind farms are 'mesmerising' brown crabs and causing biological changes that could affect their migration habits, a new study reveals. Experts in Scotland found exposure to electromagnetism triggered 'behavioural and physiological responses' in around 60 brown crabs at the St...
WILDLIFE
WTOP

Md. scientists: Blue crabs have double the chromosomes of humans

Those blue crabs eaten at a picnic table in the summer from the Chesapeake Bay had a long mystery behind them. Now, local scientists have cracked the code and know the makeup of their DNA. It was unknown until now that the blue crab has between 40 and 50 chromosomes,...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet#Crabs#Marine Science#Renewable Energy#Heriot Watt University#St Abbs Marine Station
CBS Sacramento

Supply Chain Delays Could Soon Leave Wine Glasses Empty

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Supply chain delays could soon leave your wine glasses empty, but the problem isn’t the grapes, it’s the packaging. You may see labels for a local craft beer rolling through the printer, but the owner of Capitol Label in Rancho Cordova sees paper he’ll need to reorder—and fast. “We don’t want to over order and have it sit here too long, but we don’t want to run short,” owner Michael Mellon said. Transporation, logistics and weather—the same supply chain issues we’ve heard before hit this label business at every step. “Adhesives which have been affected by the Texas freeze and...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
theiet.org

Does renewable energy have a subsidy-free future?

Green subsidies are getting trimmed but might outlast those for fossil fuels in the end. As national leaders meet to thrash out what they are prepared to do to promote the growth of renewable energy ahead of fossil fuels, the reality is they have largely decided market forces will be used for delivery. Governments have been reining in the subsidies that have been used to encourage investment in renewables such as wind and solar as their operational costs begin to approach those of existing fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Long Hauls in Space Seem to Increase Brain Damage Risk, Study Finds

As a species we haven't been exploring space for very long, and scientists are only just beginning to understand the potential health impacts. Now a new study highlights a major problem that might come from extended periods away from Earth: damage to the brain. Through an analysis of blood samples taken from five cosmonauts before and after extended stays on the International Space Station (ISS) – each spending an average of 169 days in orbit – researchers observed elevated concentrations of three biomarkers linked to brain damage after the return to Earth. Previous studies have raised some questions about space travel and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Capture The Most Precise Measurement Yet of a Neutron's Lifespan

We now know, to within a tenth of a percent, how long a neutron can survive outside the atomic nucleus before decaying into a proton. This is the most precise measurement yet of the lifespan of these fundamental particles, representing a more than two-fold improvement over previous measurements. This has implications for our understanding of how the first matter in the Universe was created from a soup of protons and neutrons in the minutes after the Big Bang. "The process by which a neutron 'decays' into a proton – with an emission of a light electron and an almost massless neutrino –...
ASTRONOMY
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
thedrive

China Tested A Fractional Orbital Bombardment System That Uses A Hypersonic Glide Vehicle: Report

Such a capability could potentially allow China to execute a nuclear strike on any target on earth with near-impunity and very little warning. A report from Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille states that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle that goes into space and traverses the globe in an orbital-like fashion before making its run through the atmosphere toward its target. There would be huge implications if such a system were to be operationalized, and according to this story, which says it talked to five officials confirming the test, the U.S. government was caught totally off-guard by it.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Literally Stumbles Across Gold Mine

There’s no stopping Gold Rush star Tony Beets from finding his next supply of metal. So when the mine boss couldn’t get a water license for his usual spot at Indian River, he decided to pack up his family and search the earth for a new location to dig. Dedicated to his team, Beets was willing to leave his home and travel 30 miles north to Paradise Hill where the ground conditions were uncertain at best.
CELEBRITIES
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Read full article here. First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy