Sports

Volleyball: Smiley Face is Back; the "Easy" is Over

By S. D. Basinger
 6 days ago

State (9-8; 3-3) defeated Wake (10-7; 1-5) three sets to none. This match was similar to that against VaTech in that only the first set was competitive. State won the first set 25-20; the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-9. State had 8 blocks and 12 errors. Wake...

