Volleyball: Smiley Face is Back; the "Easy" is Over

This was a busy summer for wrestling. Team USA had a historic showing at the Olympics in Tokyo, then carried that into Oslo at the World Championships just last week. The Olympic performance created mainstream stardom for several of our top performers, including current NCAA heavyweight champion, Gable Steveson. The new Name, Image, & Likeness rules adopted by the NCAA have changed the game completely and have created avenues for the sport’s biggest college stars to generate revenue and build their brand beyond the wrestling world. The University of Iowa became the first Power 5 school to officially add a women’s wrestling program. This is likely to be the first, and maybe largest, domino to fall in a revolutionary movement to bring equal opportunity for female wrestlers in this country. All of this, and we haven’t even had a college folkstyle match in nearly 7 months.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO