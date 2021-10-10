CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Unvaccinated pregnant women make up 17% of England’s most ill Covid patients

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFGJ1_0cNDR8oF00

Almost a fifth of the most critically ill coronavirus patients in England in recent months were unvaccinated pregnant women, health officials said as they urged expectant mothers to get their jabs.

NHS England said that, between July 1 and September 30, 17% of Covid patients receiving treatment through a special lung-bypass machine were mothers-to-be who had not had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The organisation said data also showed that pregnant women accounted for 32% of all females aged between 16 and 49 in intensive care on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) – used when a patient’s lungs are so damaged by Covid that a ventilator cannot maintain oxygen levels.

After what happened, I can honestly say that the risk of not having the Covid vaccine far outweighs any doubts about having it

NHS England said this figure has risen from 6% at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

England’s chief midwife, Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, said the data is “another stark reminder that the Covid-19 jab can keep you, your baby and your loved ones safe and out of hospital”.

But the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) said the statistics are a “damning indictment of the lack of attention given to this vulnerable group as restrictions have eased”.

NHS England said data from more than 100,000 Covid vaccinations in pregnancy in England and Scotland, and a further 160,000 in the US, show there has been no subsequent harm to the foetus or infant.

Mother-to-be Claire Bromley spent almost a month in hospital with coronavirus and said she feels the risk of being unjabbed “far outweighs any doubts” about getting a vaccination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfhUu_0cNDR8oF00
Claire Bromley , 33, from Kent, in hospital after she contracted coronavirus while pregnant, with her husband Sam (NHS England/PA) (PA Media)

The 33-year-old, who had not been vaccinated, was admitted to her local hospital in Kent with breathing difficulties just a few days after testing positive for the virus, and was then put on a ventilator while in a medically induced coma.

When her condition deteriorated, medics thought she might need an emergency C-section just 26 weeks into her pregnancy and she was transferred to another hospital in London.

But her condition improved and she was allowed home in early August, almost a month after first being admitted, and is now recovering with her husband and their unborn child, who is doing well.

She said: “I completely understand the hesitation not to get vaccinated when you are growing a child inside you, and, after experiencing two miscarriages before the pandemic, the fear of being pregnant again with the worry of Covid was sending my anxiety through the roof.

“But, after what happened, I can honestly say that the risk of not having the Covid vaccine far outweighs any doubts about having it.”

There is robust evidence showing that the vaccine is the most effective way to protect both mother and baby against the possibility of severe illness from Covid-19

Dr Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said medics understand women’s concerns but want to offer reassurance that the vaccine is safe.

He said the “disproportionate” number of unvaccinated pregnant women in intensive care shows there is a “significant risk of severe illness from Covid-19 in pregnancy”.

He said: “We are urgently calling for all pregnant women to come forward for their vaccinations.

“There is robust evidence showing that the vaccine is the most effective way to protect both mother and baby against the possibility of severe illness from Covid-19.

“The disproportionate number of unvaccinated pregnant women in intensive care demonstrates that there is a significant risk of severe illness from Covid-19 in pregnancy.

“We do understand women’s concerns about having the vaccine in pregnancy, and we want to reassure women that there is no link between having the vaccine and an increased risk of miscarriage, premature birth, or stillbirth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcuT7_0cNDR8oF00
Claire Bromley during her treatment (NHS England/PA) (PA Media)

Public Health England data shows more than 81,000 pregnant women have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine, and around 65,000 have received their second dose, NHS England said.

Addressing mothers-to be, Ms Dunkley-Bent said: “You can receive vaccination at any time in pregnancy, but the risks that unvaccinated pregnant women face of becoming severely unwell if they catch Covid-19 show exactly why we advise you to do so as soon as possible.”

Sarah McMullen, director of impact and engagement at the NCT, said: “We’ve been extremely disappointed to hear of so much misinformation and confusion about the vaccination programme and so little focus on what’s needed to keep vulnerable groups safe as restrictions have eased.

“We strongly encourage pregnant women to consider having the Covid-19 vaccination and have information on our website to help them make a decision.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added his voice to calls encouraging pregnant women to have the jab, saying the latest figures on those in hospital are “desperately sad” and that vaccines will give “significant protection”.

NHS England’s medical director of primary care, Dr Nikki Kanani, told BBC Breakfast that pregnancy puts “quite a strain” on the heart and lungs and if pregnant women get Covid-19 then that “lays on pressure on an already pressurised system inside a pregnant woman, and that’s why almost 20% of people with coronavirus who are having extra support on critical care are pregnant women who are unvaccinated”.

She said: “So the evidence is really clear – if you’re not vaccinated yet and you’re pregnant, please take up that lifesaving offer of protection.”

She added: “I’m a mum of two and you read so much about what you should and shouldn’t do during your pregnancy.

“My advice is clear, the best thing that you can do is to take the vaccine if it is offered to you, and if you’re unsure because of all of the advice out there, speak to a medical professional who can talk about your concerns – and like the 81,000 other pregnant women – you may well feel reassured enough to have that really important first dose of protection.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 2

Related
The Jewish Press

90% of Seriously Ill Covid Patients in Israel Under 50 Not Vaccinated

According to the latest statistics released by Israel’s Ministry of Health, 90% of all people under 50 who are considered to be in serious condition due to Coronavirus were never vaccinated. That is, out of a total of 102 people in that age group who are seriously ill from Covid, 92 are unvaccinated.
WORLD
deseret.com

1 in 5 severely ill COVID-19 patients have this in common

About 20% of the most severely ill coronavirus patients in England are unvaccinated and pregnant, according to England’s National Health Service. “Since July, one in five covid patients receiving treatment through a special lung-bypass machine were expectant mums who have not had their first jab,” the health service said in a statement.
WORLD
healthday.com

COVID-19 Delta Variant Tied to More Hospitalizations in Pregnant Patients

FRIDAY, Oct. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Unvaccinated pregnant patients are increasingly being hospitalized with COVID-19 during the surge of the delta variant, according to a research letter published online Sept. 13 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Emily H. Adhikari, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Medscape News

It’s Okay for Docs to Refuse to Treat Unvaccinated Patients

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I'm Art Caplan. I’m at the Division of Medical Ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York City. A couple of weeks ago, a physician in Alabama said he'd had enough. He would not be seeing any...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nhs England#Premature Birth#Ecmo#Nct
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy