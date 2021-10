Barcelona president Joan Laporta has announced they'll play a year away from the Nou Camp as it is redeveloped. Laporta said that he wants to begin the long-delayed overhaul of the Nou Camp in the summer of 2022. He added that the work will last three to four years, but that the team will only need to find another home for a maximum of 12 months.

