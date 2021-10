After more than a year of delays, and sometimes silence, Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday when it would be returning to Charleston. The Carnival Sunshine is scheduled to set sail from the Lowcountry on Jan. 13, 2022, making it one of the last destinations the company is returning to. The ship’s return was delayed more than a dozen times by the seafaring tourism company, and in recent weeks officials have has stayed mum on plans for the Sunshine.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO