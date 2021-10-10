CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Browning Street E

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge family home with heated garage in back. No access to garage with vehicle. Would make a great man cave or extra storage. Can get motorcycle to it. Also make a great investment property. Tenant in place now, $600 a month and pays all utilities. Original woodwork throughout. Listing courtesy...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11800 Sunset Hills Road , #1125

Perfectly maintained and spacious 11th floor condo unit in Carlton House with gorgeous views of pond & fountain, and W&OD trail. It features a bright open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows and private balcony - bringing in lots of natural light - hardwood floors, lovely kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and a dining area. The spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet. New within past year: in-unit washer & dryer, air conditioning unit and water heater!Easy walk to Reston Town Center with lots of entertainment options, shopping & dining. Reserved parking in underground garage. This is a pet friendly building! Amenities include rooftop pool, patio and grills, fitness center, front desk concierge, media room, party room, and more! Near Metro stations and major commuter routes.
RESTON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1306 Village Green Way

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome is situated in the highly sought-after Brunswick Crossing community. You will find fresh paint, new carpeting, and refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main floor features an open concept floorplan which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an oversized island. The fully finished basement provides ample space just waiting for you to customize to fit your needs. It includes a large bedroom, full bathroom, storage room, and a bonus room that has endless possibilities. The neighborhood has so much to offer such as multiple playgrounds, walking paths, pool, fitness center, community center, volleyball court, and tennis courts. This location is perfect for the commuter as it's not far from I-70, I-270, and mass transit. This home is also a short walk away from the grocery store. A short distance from downtown Brunswick, Historic Harper's Ferry, the C & O Canal towpath, and the Potomac River. Come fall in love with this home and all the area has to offer!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4405 Osborne Road

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home was redone from the the stubs, including new brick steps. Large shop to run a business, game room, or just additional storage. Unfinshed basement for extra storage and laundry. Listing courtesy of Mcclain-Williamson Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1714 Longwood Road

Located in the desirable Woodland Beach neighborhood, this home is ready for new owners! Recent work includes an upgraded kitchen, an added full bathroom on the top floor, a new HVAC and finished studio space. The open kitchen/dining area is bright and airy. Walk past the half bath, through the living room and out into the fully-fenced back yard, complete with a patio and fire pit. If you are also working, schooling, creating and/or exercising at home these days, there is a separate, enclosed and conditioned space apart from the main home that might just be perfect for you! It's approximately 200 square feet of studio space that provides the separation you may want or need...without the commute. The upstairs also has plenty of space across the three bedrooms and two full baths. One of the wonderful things about this home is the neighborhood. There are plenty of shops and restaurants within walking distance and there are several community beaches, boat slips, boat ramps and playgrounds as well! Search for the London Towne Property Owners Association online for more info. Schedule your showing today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot #15 Shorewood Dr

Build your dream home in a beautiful established water-oriented neighborhood. The voluntary HOA includes a boat ramp, marina, clubhouse, and t-dock for fishing and swimming. A commuters dream with easy access to the Maryland Harry Nice Bridge or Fredericksburg. Close to shopping and restaurants. Plat available. Listing courtesy of Exit...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1204 Darley Avenue

***INVESTOR ALERT*** ***CASH FLOW ALERT***Own for LESS than you can rent - Day one cash flow opportunity on this+-Renovated & Tenant Occupied Unit that can be added to as a quality income producing asset to any portfolio with very little effort. +-Turnkey situation with great (and current) tenant paying $1000/per month and would like to stay. +-New kitchen, bathroom and completely redone upstairs and bedrooms with a recently replaced water heater in the partially finished basement that includes washer and dryer. +-With all the local development this is a prime equity position that+-can demand premium rents in a sought after location. This is a cash flow machine now and later!+-*** PROPERTY SOLD AS-IS***
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6902 Fern Lane

This Cute Rambler Is Located In The Desirable Columbia Pines Neighborhood! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors And A Wood Burning Fireplace. The Dining Area Has A Sliding Glass Door That Goes Out Onto Your Patio. The Kitchen Also Has A Sliding Glass Door To The Patio/Back Yard, Has Plenty Of Cabinet Space, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. The Main Level Has 3 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. In The Basement There Is A Large Recreation Area/Living Room, NTC 4th Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry Room & A Ton Of Storage! Plenty Of Parking Available With A Carport, Driveway & Street Parking. Near Rose Lane Park, Walking/Jogging Paths, & Restaurants. Conveniently Located Near 495 & 395.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1516 Terra Oaks Court

STUNNING. Over 6500 sq ft. This bright and spacious home has so much to offer all throughout. Unique elevation and floor plan featuring two front porches with one off of MBR providing endless views. Fully finished basement with wet bar, rec rom & possible 5th bedroom, granite kitchen with center island & morning room option, 3 full baths upstairs, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, rear staircase and so much more. Gorgeous custom rear covered porch and patio. Meticulous! Close to shopping & I-70.
11243 Holland Court

Gorgeous Open Split Foyer on Private 5+ Acre Cul-de-sac Lot in Dutch Hollow! Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home boasts a lovely open floorplan with vaulted ceilings in family, dining, kitchen and primary bedroom. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, hanging pot rack and pantry. Hardwood flooring and beautiful bay window in the dining area. Light filled family room. Primary bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet , addtl doors opening onto rear deck, and updated bathroom. Lower level offers huge rec room w/ bar and wood stove (pool table conveys). Den/office w/ new LVP flooring and gas fireplace. Massive rear deck runs the entire width of the home. Sheds and fenced area for play/garden. Inviting koi pond. Paved Drive. Comcast High Speed! HVAC system updated last year.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4401 Longworthe Square

Welcome to Pinewood Lake. Move in ready bright and sunny 3 level brick front town house. New paint throughout the house, new carpets. new appliances. Great location. Listing courtesy of Avalar Smart Choice Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

905 Andrews Road

Perfect home for first time buyer. Why rent when you could own your own home . Shows well and has a large over 1/4 acre fenced in yard with a shed. Beautiul newly installled flooring and HVAC unit 2 1/2 years old. Even has a seperate utility room with washer & dryer. This home has plenty of property to expand, have a pool, or enjoy cold winter nights being toasty around your fire pit.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9315 Edway Circle

Well maintained home on 1/3 acre lot located 5 minutes from Liberty Road and about 7 minutes from 795.There's a wide variety of stores to shop at for groceries , clothing, restaurants and entertainment close to home.There are four bedrooms and 3 full baths in this great looking split foyer. Two fireplaces-one is wood burning and the other is gas so you and your family can keep warm and toasty on those cold winter days.A beautiful green yard compliments the back of the house and already has a trampoline and above ground pool for everyone to enjoy, and a large shed for all of your gardening tools.One hour notice is needed to show.Don't miss this one!!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4130 River Forth Drive

***CHARMING TOWNHOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED WESCOTT RIDGE*** Come join and see this lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home nestled in central Fairfax County, which backs to trees for serene privacy. Features include NEW HVAC (fall service completed!), NEW Granite Countertops, NEW Backsplash, NEW Washer and Dryer (2020), NEWLY installed laundry room floors, Stainless steel appliances (mentioned +G+New+G- in 2018 listing), 9ft ceilings, Hardwood floors, NEWLY painted, NEWLY installed deck boards, NEWLY stained deck, Blinds, GarageTek Organization System, WET BAR on bottom level, Ring doorbell, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more! 4th bedroom is on the bottom floor which has a full bathroom and a Wet Bar, perfect for an in-law suite, roommate, or kids who are going to college! ***LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION*** Within walking distance from Wegmans, this home also sits closely to Shopping, Gyms, Hardware Stores, Gas Stations, and Restaurants!!! Minutes from Fairfax Corner, with Coastal Flats, Uncle Julio+GGs, P.F. Chang+GGs, REI, Ruth+GGs Chris, and the Movie Theatre; as well as, Lowes, Costco, H-Mart, and MORE!!! Easy Access to I-66, 7700, Rt50, and Rt29.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5500 Lincoln Way E , 22C

Come take a look and bring an offer on this 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Colonial Estates Mobile Park. Open concept home with split bedroom plan.Large living room open to kitchen and Large main bedroom with bath. Applications can be picked up at the Community office. Please call Tara Onomastico with any questions and offers.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2421 Keyberry Lane

*** ORIGINAL OWNERS LOVINGLY TOOK CARE OF THIS HOUSE OVER THE YEARS* NEW ROOF,GUTTER SYSTEM, WATER HEATER INSTALLED IN MARCH 2021*** INGROUND POOL: LINER 3 YEARS AGO,(SERVICED BY PRIVATE POOL CONTRACTOR) ***GAS FURNACE LESS THAN 5 YEARS OLD* **HOUSE UPDATED AND MADE ACCESSIBLE FOR WHEEL CHAIR USAGE* ENSUITE ON 1ST LEVEL**CHAIR LIFT CONVEYS OR CAN BE REMOVED**
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1400 Carpenters Point Road

Waterfront on the North East River! Wake up smiling in this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home with a great private beach. Two lots totaling 0.571 acres. Enjoy the second floor screened in porch with a great water view, for entertainment or quiet reflection. Pine floors give this property an extra glow. On cool days enjoy the stone, wood burning fireplace. Come see it before it's gone!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

392 Timberline Circle

GET AWAY FROM HOME AT YOUR FURNISHED VACATION RETREAT, OWN BOTH 1 bedroom, Sebring manufactured, furnished HOME & LAND along with shed for storage, bikes etc.-NO GROUND RENT. Large front deck w/composite decking & white vinyl railing replaced 2017.Home has atrium front entry door. All windows in entire home & all vinyl siding & skirting, roof on sunroom, all replaced 2017. Installed gutters on sunroom2017, roof on main side of home replaced approx. 2013 or 2014. Engineered wood floors installed 2013 in main living area. Bathroom remodeled approx. 2013. Welcome to one of the BEST KEPT SECRETS on the Eastern Shore approximately 10 minutes to Ocean City, MD, 24 hr. SECURITY GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY along the St. Martin's River with boat ramp, gated boat storage, marina w/slips, some for daily rentals, pier & gazebo for crabbing & cleaning fish as you bring them in off the boat, playground & easy access by water or vehicle to many of Ocean City fun spots. Central propane heat & a/c throughout entire home & was replaced 2018, 2 ceiling fans. Florida/ sun room where you could add another wall & closet to make another bedroom as a lot of them have done in park. Lots of windows brighten. Kitchen w/electric range, fridge, microwave & breakfast bar. 2TV's. You have ample room to put your own nice size patio on left side of home up to 8" off ground. Gravel driveway -room for 2+- car parking on property. Very short distance to showers, bath & laundry house. Queen bed & sofa bed . A built in dresser w/ built in drawers . Bathroom with walk in shower. Finding a vacation getaway on the Eastern Shore near the beach where you own the land & so many amenities at this price is quite rare. Best yet park cuts your grass, large COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. 2 laundry & bath houses w/showers to rinse sand off from beach , clubhouse w/ pavilion for meetings, eating crabs & other community affairs or rent out for family reunion. Where else can you find a getaway near the beach w/all of these amenities: public water/sewer, cable, pool, security gate, picnic areas, boat ramp, marina , pier, boat slip/storage for boat & trailer, playground, free grass cutting, free trash disposal & more. Cannot be used as a primary residence. You can stay in park entire time between April 1 to Sept. 30. Call park office for details on time restrictions you can stay in park during fall / winter months which have some restrictions. Survey paid by seller & provided to buyer. PROPERTY SHOWS VERY NICELY. Home very seldom occupied in few years and well kept. Has not been a rental.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

432 Montpelier Road

$899,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAFX2001477. Build the home of your dreams on this beautiful lush and private 5 acres in Great Falls! This property features a pasture with board fencing and a barn and is a great property to build and have horses, a pool! Create your own private oasis that will make you feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of Northern Virginia yet is just minutes to Georgetown Pike, Route 7 and other major routes. No HOA, electric available and underground utilities on Montpelier Road. Great Falls Elementary, Cooper Middle School, and Langley High School District. Close to quaint Great Falls Village, Great Falls Park, River Bend, and centrally located between Tyson+GGs Corner and Reston Town Center. It+GGs a fantastic opportunity for an idyllic property in an ideal location!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 2 Charles Town Pike

Beautiful cleared lot in Hillsboro. active pending release Plat in document section. Listing courtesy of Atoka Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-15T17:54:02.093.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

150 N Cannon Avenue

**MUST SEE**Beautiful Semi-Detached house available for Immidiate occupancy **Why rent while you can Own this 3 bedroom 1 bath House in heart of Hagerstown. Freshly renovated with new floors, new light fixtures , main level has living room, dinning room and kitchen, 2 levels upstairs with 3 bed rooms, one bath.Nice size patio/deck in back yard for cook outs etc. Close to shops and high ways. Schedule showing this one won't last long !!!
