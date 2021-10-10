10 Browning Street E

GET AWAY FROM HOME AT YOUR FURNISHED VACATION RETREAT, OWN BOTH 1 bedroom, Sebring manufactured, furnished HOME & LAND along with shed for storage, bikes etc.-NO GROUND RENT. Large front deck w/composite decking & white vinyl railing replaced 2017.Home has atrium front entry door. All windows in entire home & all vinyl siding & skirting, roof on sunroom, all replaced 2017. Installed gutters on sunroom2017, roof on main side of home replaced approx. 2013 or 2014. Engineered wood floors installed 2013 in main living area. Bathroom remodeled approx. 2013. Welcome to one of the BEST KEPT SECRETS on the Eastern Shore approximately 10 minutes to Ocean City, MD, 24 hr. SECURITY GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY along the St. Martin's River with boat ramp, gated boat storage, marina w/slips, some for daily rentals, pier & gazebo for crabbing & cleaning fish as you bring them in off the boat, playground & easy access by water or vehicle to many of Ocean City fun spots. Central propane heat & a/c throughout entire home & was replaced 2018, 2 ceiling fans. Florida/ sun room where you could add another wall & closet to make another bedroom as a lot of them have done in park. Lots of windows brighten. Kitchen w/electric range, fridge, microwave & breakfast bar. 2TV's. You have ample room to put your own nice size patio on left side of home up to 8" off ground. Gravel driveway -room for 2+- car parking on property. Very short distance to showers, bath & laundry house. Queen bed & sofa bed . A built in dresser w/ built in drawers . Bathroom with walk in shower. Finding a vacation getaway on the Eastern Shore near the beach where you own the land & so many amenities at this price is quite rare. Best yet park cuts your grass, large COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. 2 laundry & bath houses w/showers to rinse sand off from beach , clubhouse w/ pavilion for meetings, eating crabs & other community affairs or rent out for family reunion. Where else can you find a getaway near the beach w/all of these amenities: public water/sewer, cable, pool, security gate, picnic areas, boat ramp, marina , pier, boat slip/storage for boat & trailer, playground, free grass cutting, free trash disposal & more. Cannot be used as a primary residence. You can stay in park entire time between April 1 to Sept. 30. Call park office for details on time restrictions you can stay in park during fall / winter months which have some restrictions. Survey paid by seller & provided to buyer. PROPERTY SHOWS VERY NICELY. Home very seldom occupied in few years and well kept. Has not been a rental.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO