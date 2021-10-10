14284 Newbern Loop

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome is situated in the highly sought-after Brunswick Crossing community. You will find fresh paint, new carpeting, and refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main floor features an open concept floorplan which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an oversized island. The fully finished basement provides ample space just waiting for you to customize to fit your needs. It includes a large bedroom, full bathroom, storage room, and a bonus room that has endless possibilities. The neighborhood has so much to offer such as multiple playgrounds, walking paths, pool, fitness center, community center, volleyball court, and tennis courts. This location is perfect for the commuter as it's not far from I-70, I-270, and mass transit. This home is also a short walk away from the grocery store. A short distance from downtown Brunswick, Historic Harper's Ferry, the C & O Canal towpath, and the Potomac River. Come fall in love with this home and all the area has to offer!
