CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

10837 Warwick Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis impeccable ranch style home is everything that you have been searching for! Walking up the slate stone path, you'll get the cozy cottage feel surrounded by immaculate landscaping. Walking in through the bright red door you immediately feel at home with the open and bright sunny front living room. Gorgeous hardwood floors span through the entire home and bedrooms. The kitchen has been fully updated with stainless steel appliances and granite breakfast bar. The kitchen looks into the newer additional family room with vaulted ceilings, beautifully stained wooden beams, and stone fireplace. The large screened in porch is where you will want to spend all of your evenings. The lofted ceiling with fan offers a cool breeze in the hot months, and the perfectly placed trees offer cover from harsh winds in the cooler months. The landscaping and back yard is your own personal Secret Garden. Designed and planted to bloom at different times of the year, a horticulturists spent years perfecting this relaxing oasis. Sitting in the prime location directly across the street is the neighborhood park, this home is truly one of a kind. You can feel the care and love that has gone into it over the years. Updated with a new roof, new triple pane windows, new hot water heater, yearly maintenance on all systems. Located near 66, Vienna metro, shopping centers and much more! You won't want to miss this!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11800 Sunset Hills Road , #1125

Perfectly maintained and spacious 11th floor condo unit in Carlton House with gorgeous views of pond & fountain, and W&OD trail. It features a bright open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows and private balcony - bringing in lots of natural light - hardwood floors, lovely kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and a dining area. The spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet. New within past year: in-unit washer & dryer, air conditioning unit and water heater!Easy walk to Reston Town Center with lots of entertainment options, shopping & dining. Reserved parking in underground garage. This is a pet friendly building! Amenities include rooftop pool, patio and grills, fitness center, front desk concierge, media room, party room, and more! Near Metro stations and major commuter routes.
RESTON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1306 Village Green Way

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome is situated in the highly sought-after Brunswick Crossing community. You will find fresh paint, new carpeting, and refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main floor features an open concept floorplan which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an oversized island. The fully finished basement provides ample space just waiting for you to customize to fit your needs. It includes a large bedroom, full bathroom, storage room, and a bonus room that has endless possibilities. The neighborhood has so much to offer such as multiple playgrounds, walking paths, pool, fitness center, community center, volleyball court, and tennis courts. This location is perfect for the commuter as it's not far from I-70, I-270, and mass transit. This home is also a short walk away from the grocery store. A short distance from downtown Brunswick, Historic Harper's Ferry, the C & O Canal towpath, and the Potomac River. Come fall in love with this home and all the area has to offer!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4405 Osborne Road

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home was redone from the the stubs, including new brick steps. Large shop to run a business, game room, or just additional storage. Unfinshed basement for extra storage and laundry. Listing courtesy of Mcclain-Williamson Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6902 Fern Lane

This Cute Rambler Is Located In The Desirable Columbia Pines Neighborhood! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors And A Wood Burning Fireplace. The Dining Area Has A Sliding Glass Door That Goes Out Onto Your Patio. The Kitchen Also Has A Sliding Glass Door To The Patio/Back Yard, Has Plenty Of Cabinet Space, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. The Main Level Has 3 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. In The Basement There Is A Large Recreation Area/Living Room, NTC 4th Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry Room & A Ton Of Storage! Plenty Of Parking Available With A Carport, Driveway & Street Parking. Near Rose Lane Park, Walking/Jogging Paths, & Restaurants. Conveniently Located Near 495 & 395.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warwick#Bright Red#Shopping Centers#Windows
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

645 Cole Street

Great Investment Opportunity..... This 4 (possible 5) unit apartment building is in a prime location with the new Great Wolf Lodge coming, the Hollywood Casino, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fair Hill Equestrian Center, Amazon Distribution Center and the Chesapeake Bay access. Fully occupied with long term tenants, this building has been well maintained and has had many updates which include coin operated laundry, basement waterproofing (lifetime transferable warranty), Electric service (with extra meter for possible 5th unit), Exterior window encasement, Storage area for each unit, and much more. There is a detached garage for storing your maintenance items or lease it out for additional income. Private off street paved parking for each unit and a fenced yard. Located in the town of Perryville with public water & sewer. There is a community boat ramp, playground, walking paths and all the joy of living along the Chesapeake Bay. Easy access to Rt.40 & I-95. Call now for further details.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5749 Utrecht Road

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!Wonderful brick home with many updated features to appreciate and enjoy. Tastefully designed Custom Kitchen (2014) has mahogany 42" cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, Stainless steel appls, gas stove. Hardwood floors on first and second levels. Great space in finished basement for recreation & relaxation or hit the treadmill. The laundry/utility room offers some storage with outside entrance to backyard. The second level has 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, updated bath (2020). Pull down stairs to attic for storage. The level yard has a covered patio, "she shed" and a parking pad. Other pertinent updates: Roof (2018), Water heater 2019, HVAC (approx 6 yo). Offering One year premier home warranty. Let me be the first to say "Welcome Home!"
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1714 Longwood Road

Located in the desirable Woodland Beach neighborhood, this home is ready for new owners! Recent work includes an upgraded kitchen, an added full bathroom on the top floor, a new HVAC and finished studio space. The open kitchen/dining area is bright and airy. Walk past the half bath, through the living room and out into the fully-fenced back yard, complete with a patio and fire pit. If you are also working, schooling, creating and/or exercising at home these days, there is a separate, enclosed and conditioned space apart from the main home that might just be perfect for you! It's approximately 200 square feet of studio space that provides the separation you may want or need...without the commute. The upstairs also has plenty of space across the three bedrooms and two full baths. One of the wonderful things about this home is the neighborhood. There are plenty of shops and restaurants within walking distance and there are several community beaches, boat slips, boat ramps and playgrounds as well! Search for the London Towne Property Owners Association online for more info. Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6606 Byrnes Drive

Beautifully maintained brick rambler on a quiet, no-through street. This mid-century home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows in many rooms. On the main level you will find an open kitchen with a breakfast bar and an adjacent breakfast room/dining area. The large living room has a wood burning fireplace, and floor to ceiling windows, offering a peaceful view of the private back yard. Also on this level is a dining space with sliding glass doors opening to the balcony and deck, perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms and two full baths on this level, the primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and direct access to the balcony. On the lower level there is a huge recreation room with another wood burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, shelving, a wet bar with a small refrigerator and plenty of cabinetry. From the rec room you can walk out onto the brick patio and to the gorgeous backyard, which is flat and private with many mature trees surrounding it. There is another bedroom and full bath on this level, in addition to the laundry room and utility room, both offering additional storage. A large one car garage is conveniently located directly off the kitchen. The interior has just been freshly painted, the hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished, and a new roof and gutters were recently installed. This lovely home is in close proximity to Kent Gardens Park, Kent Gardens Elementary School, and has easy access to most commuter routes and is close to public transportation. **Photos Coming Soon**
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

905 Andrews Road

Perfect home for first time buyer. Why rent when you could own your own home . Shows well and has a large over 1/4 acre fenced in yard with a shed. Beautiul newly installled flooring and HVAC unit 2 1/2 years old. Even has a seperate utility room with washer & dryer. This home has plenty of property to expand, have a pool, or enjoy cold winter nights being toasty around your fire pit.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1400 Carpenters Point Road

Waterfront on the North East River! Wake up smiling in this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home with a great private beach. Two lots totaling 0.571 acres. Enjoy the second floor screened in porch with a great water view, for entertainment or quiet reflection. Pine floors give this property an extra glow. On cool days enjoy the stone, wood burning fireplace. Come see it before it's gone!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7915 Gough Street

BEAUTIFUL END OF GROUR, FULLY FENCED WITH PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE FRONT AND REAR!! LOVELY FRONT PORCH, LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!! SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH! FRESHLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM, NEW CARPET, COVERED REAR PORCH, LARGE SHED!! IN ADDITION TO THE STREET PARKING IN THE FRONT, THERE IS PLENTY OF REAR PARKING WITH CARPORT! ROOF, HEATING AND A/C REPLACED IN THE LAST FEW YEARS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1516 Terra Oaks Court

STUNNING. Over 6500 sq ft. This bright and spacious home has so much to offer all throughout. Unique elevation and floor plan featuring two front porches with one off of MBR providing endless views. Fully finished basement with wet bar, rec rom & possible 5th bedroom, granite kitchen with center island & morning room option, 3 full baths upstairs, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, rear staircase and so much more. Gorgeous custom rear covered porch and patio. Meticulous! Close to shopping & I-70.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4130 River Forth Drive

***CHARMING TOWNHOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED WESCOTT RIDGE*** Come join and see this lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home nestled in central Fairfax County, which backs to trees for serene privacy. Features include NEW HVAC (fall service completed!), NEW Granite Countertops, NEW Backsplash, NEW Washer and Dryer (2020), NEWLY installed laundry room floors, Stainless steel appliances (mentioned +G+New+G- in 2018 listing), 9ft ceilings, Hardwood floors, NEWLY painted, NEWLY installed deck boards, NEWLY stained deck, Blinds, GarageTek Organization System, WET BAR on bottom level, Ring doorbell, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more! 4th bedroom is on the bottom floor which has a full bathroom and a Wet Bar, perfect for an in-law suite, roommate, or kids who are going to college! ***LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION*** Within walking distance from Wegmans, this home also sits closely to Shopping, Gyms, Hardware Stores, Gas Stations, and Restaurants!!! Minutes from Fairfax Corner, with Coastal Flats, Uncle Julio+GGs, P.F. Chang+GGs, REI, Ruth+GGs Chris, and the Movie Theatre; as well as, Lowes, Costco, H-Mart, and MORE!!! Easy Access to I-66, 7700, Rt50, and Rt29.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

222 Banbury Terrace

Cute townhome convenient to Rt 7 and I-81. End unit, nice fenced backyard. 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit townhouse with a spacious fenced in back yard, open to some common grounds. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Synergy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5500 Lincoln Way E , 22C

Come take a look and bring an offer on this 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Colonial Estates Mobile Park. Open concept home with split bedroom plan.Large living room open to kitchen and Large main bedroom with bath. Applications can be picked up at the Community office. Please call Tara Onomastico with any questions and offers.
LINCOLN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9315 Edway Circle

Well maintained home on 1/3 acre lot located 5 minutes from Liberty Road and about 7 minutes from 795.There's a wide variety of stores to shop at for groceries , clothing, restaurants and entertainment close to home.There are four bedrooms and 3 full baths in this great looking split foyer. Two fireplaces-one is wood burning and the other is gas so you and your family can keep warm and toasty on those cold winter days.A beautiful green yard compliments the back of the house and already has a trampoline and above ground pool for everyone to enjoy, and a large shed for all of your gardening tools.One hour notice is needed to show.Don't miss this one!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2507 W Mosher Street

Another beautiful rehab located in West Baltimore... This charming 4 bedroom 2 full bath home is the perfect place to call home. Granite counters, recessed lighting, crown molding just to name a few. 2 story deck in rear with parking pad. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Listing courtesy of...
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

150 N Cannon Avenue

**MUST SEE**Beautiful Semi-Detached house available for Immidiate occupancy **Why rent while you can Own this 3 bedroom 1 bath House in heart of Hagerstown. Freshly renovated with new floors, new light fixtures , main level has living room, dinning room and kitchen, 2 levels upstairs with 3 bed rooms, one bath.Nice size patio/deck in back yard for cook outs etc. Close to shops and high ways. Schedule showing this one won't last long !!!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6832 Witton

Just listed in sought after Parks at Piedmont! This 4BR/3.5BA brick front townhome has tons of space with a 2-level bump out, 2-car garage and finished basement. Loaded with upgrades - this home was recently updated with hardwood floors throughout the main level, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a trex deck for added outdoor living space. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the upper level. Know what else is upstairs? The laundry! The basement is accessible through the garage and has 4th bedroom, full bath, kitchenette (with a sink, cabinets and built in microwave) and bonus room/office. Located just a short walk from the pool and clubhouse with athletic center. Updates include new kitchen appliances in 2018, new water heater in 2020 and new roof in 2019.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8106 Kavanagh Road

Recently updated, this 2-bedroom home has a modern kitchen with white shaker-stye cabinets, up-to-date appliances, trendy black matte fixtures, and beautiful ceramic tile floor. Enjoy counter seating while you have your morning coffee or tea. All your furniture will coordinate with the freshly painted, neutral color walls and beautiful hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. The renovated bath includes a ceramic floor and stylish plumbing fixtures. The lower level has a finished family room/playroom with wall-to-wall neutral carpeting as well as a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Enjoy the fall weather on either the covered front or back porch. And best of all there will always be room for your car with your personal off-street parking! Close to 95 and great shopping. Call for your appointment today!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy