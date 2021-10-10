13717 Brant Road SW

***CHARMING TOWNHOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED WESCOTT RIDGE*** Come join and see this lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home nestled in central Fairfax County, which backs to trees for serene privacy. Features include NEW HVAC (fall service completed!), NEW Granite Countertops, NEW Backsplash, NEW Washer and Dryer (2020), NEWLY installed laundry room floors, Stainless steel appliances (mentioned +G+New+G- in 2018 listing), 9ft ceilings, Hardwood floors, NEWLY painted, NEWLY installed deck boards, NEWLY stained deck, Blinds, GarageTek Organization System, WET BAR on bottom level, Ring doorbell, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more! 4th bedroom is on the bottom floor which has a full bathroom and a Wet Bar, perfect for an in-law suite, roommate, or kids who are going to college! ***LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION*** Within walking distance from Wegmans, this home also sits closely to Shopping, Gyms, Hardware Stores, Gas Stations, and Restaurants!!! Minutes from Fairfax Corner, with Coastal Flats, Uncle Julio+GGs, P.F. Chang+GGs, REI, Ruth+GGs Chris, and the Movie Theatre; as well as, Lowes, Costco, H-Mart, and MORE!!! Easy Access to I-66, 7700, Rt50, and Rt29.
