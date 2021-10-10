207 Berwick Lane
Wakeland Manor !!! Don't miss out on this very well maintained townhome in sought after neighborhood in Stephens City. Home is conveniently located to major interstate's and shopping.! Home is move-in ready with the owner completing many upgrades over the past few years including: New HVAC/Furnace, granite counter tops and stone back splash in the kitchen, hot water heater, paint, LED interior lighting, and carpet. Enjoy newer SS appliances in the kitchen and the washer and dryer which were replaced in 2020.This home features large and spacious living spaces with the primary bedroom(13x18) that includes a walk-in closet and bath. Bedrooms 2 & 3 , 10x13 and 11x14 share a hallway bath. Washer and dryer located on the second for convenience. Large kitchen 12x 13 with very attractive stone back splash and granite counter tops with attractive SS appliances flows nicely into the 13x13 dining room.This is a MUST SEE home!!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
