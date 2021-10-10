207 Berwick Lane

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWakeland Manor !!! Don't miss out on this very well maintained townhome in sought after neighborhood in Stephens City. Home is conveniently located to major interstate's and shopping.! Home is move-in ready with the owner completing many upgrades over the past few years including: New HVAC/Furnace, granite counter tops and stone back splash in the kitchen, hot water heater, paint, LED interior lighting, and carpet. Enjoy newer SS appliances in the kitchen and the washer and dryer which were replaced in 2020.This home features large and spacious living spaces with the primary bedroom(13x18) that includes a walk-in closet and bath. Bedrooms 2 & 3 , 10x13 and 11x14 share a hallway bath. Washer and dryer located on the second for convenience. Large kitchen 12x 13 with very attractive stone back splash and granite counter tops with attractive SS appliances flows nicely into the 13x13 dining room.This is a MUST SEE home!!

Perfectly maintained and spacious 11th floor condo unit in Carlton House with gorgeous views of pond & fountain, and W&OD trail. It features a bright open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows and private balcony - bringing in lots of natural light - hardwood floors, lovely kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and a dining area. The spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet. New within past year: in-unit washer & dryer, air conditioning unit and water heater!Easy walk to Reston Town Center with lots of entertainment options, shopping & dining. Reserved parking in underground garage. This is a pet friendly building! Amenities include rooftop pool, patio and grills, fitness center, front desk concierge, media room, party room, and more! Near Metro stations and major commuter routes.
1306 Village Green Way

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome is situated in the highly sought-after Brunswick Crossing community. You will find fresh paint, new carpeting, and refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main floor features an open concept floorplan which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an oversized island. The fully finished basement provides ample space just waiting for you to customize to fit your needs. It includes a large bedroom, full bathroom, storage room, and a bonus room that has endless possibilities. The neighborhood has so much to offer such as multiple playgrounds, walking paths, pool, fitness center, community center, volleyball court, and tennis courts. This location is perfect for the commuter as it's not far from I-70, I-270, and mass transit. This home is also a short walk away from the grocery store. A short distance from downtown Brunswick, Historic Harper's Ferry, the C & O Canal towpath, and the Potomac River. Come fall in love with this home and all the area has to offer!
6902 Fern Lane

This Cute Rambler Is Located In The Desirable Columbia Pines Neighborhood! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors And A Wood Burning Fireplace. The Dining Area Has A Sliding Glass Door That Goes Out Onto Your Patio. The Kitchen Also Has A Sliding Glass Door To The Patio/Back Yard, Has Plenty Of Cabinet Space, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. The Main Level Has 3 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. In The Basement There Is A Large Recreation Area/Living Room, NTC 4th Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry Room & A Ton Of Storage! Plenty Of Parking Available With A Carport, Driveway & Street Parking. Near Rose Lane Park, Walking/Jogging Paths, & Restaurants. Conveniently Located Near 495 & 395.
1204 Darley Avenue

***INVESTOR ALERT*** ***CASH FLOW ALERT***Own for LESS than you can rent - Day one cash flow opportunity on this+-Renovated & Tenant Occupied Unit that can be added to as a quality income producing asset to any portfolio with very little effort. +-Turnkey situation with great (and current) tenant paying $1000/per month and would like to stay. +-New kitchen, bathroom and completely redone upstairs and bedrooms with a recently replaced water heater in the partially finished basement that includes washer and dryer. +-With all the local development this is a prime equity position that+-can demand premium rents in a sought after location. This is a cash flow machine now and later!+-*** PROPERTY SOLD AS-IS***
4405 Osborne Road

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home was redone from the the stubs, including new brick steps. Large shop to run a business, game room, or just additional storage. Unfinshed basement for extra storage and laundry. Listing courtesy of Mcclain-Williamson Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
2421 Keyberry Lane

*** ORIGINAL OWNERS LOVINGLY TOOK CARE OF THIS HOUSE OVER THE YEARS* NEW ROOF,GUTTER SYSTEM, WATER HEATER INSTALLED IN MARCH 2021*** INGROUND POOL: LINER 3 YEARS AGO,(SERVICED BY PRIVATE POOL CONTRACTOR) ***GAS FURNACE LESS THAN 5 YEARS OLD* **HOUSE UPDATED AND MADE ACCESSIBLE FOR WHEEL CHAIR USAGE* ENSUITE ON 1ST LEVEL**CHAIR LIFT CONVEYS OR CAN BE REMOVED**
1714 Longwood Road

Located in the desirable Woodland Beach neighborhood, this home is ready for new owners! Recent work includes an upgraded kitchen, an added full bathroom on the top floor, a new HVAC and finished studio space. The open kitchen/dining area is bright and airy. Walk past the half bath, through the living room and out into the fully-fenced back yard, complete with a patio and fire pit. If you are also working, schooling, creating and/or exercising at home these days, there is a separate, enclosed and conditioned space apart from the main home that might just be perfect for you! It's approximately 200 square feet of studio space that provides the separation you may want or need...without the commute. The upstairs also has plenty of space across the three bedrooms and two full baths. One of the wonderful things about this home is the neighborhood. There are plenty of shops and restaurants within walking distance and there are several community beaches, boat slips, boat ramps and playgrounds as well! Search for the London Towne Property Owners Association online for more info. Schedule your showing today!
222 Banbury Terrace

Cute townhome convenient to Rt 7 and I-81. End unit, nice fenced backyard. 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit townhouse with a spacious fenced in back yard, open to some common grounds. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Synergy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
11243 Holland Court

Gorgeous Open Split Foyer on Private 5+ Acre Cul-de-sac Lot in Dutch Hollow! Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home boasts a lovely open floorplan with vaulted ceilings in family, dining, kitchen and primary bedroom. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, hanging pot rack and pantry. Hardwood flooring and beautiful bay window in the dining area. Light filled family room. Primary bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet , addtl doors opening onto rear deck, and updated bathroom. Lower level offers huge rec room w/ bar and wood stove (pool table conveys). Den/office w/ new LVP flooring and gas fireplace. Massive rear deck runs the entire width of the home. Sheds and fenced area for play/garden. Inviting koi pond. Paved Drive. Comcast High Speed! HVAC system updated last year.
6606 Byrnes Drive

Beautifully maintained brick rambler on a quiet, no-through street. This mid-century home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows in many rooms. On the main level you will find an open kitchen with a breakfast bar and an adjacent breakfast room/dining area. The large living room has a wood burning fireplace, and floor to ceiling windows, offering a peaceful view of the private back yard. Also on this level is a dining space with sliding glass doors opening to the balcony and deck, perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms and two full baths on this level, the primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and direct access to the balcony. On the lower level there is a huge recreation room with another wood burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, shelving, a wet bar with a small refrigerator and plenty of cabinetry. From the rec room you can walk out onto the brick patio and to the gorgeous backyard, which is flat and private with many mature trees surrounding it. There is another bedroom and full bath on this level, in addition to the laundry room and utility room, both offering additional storage. A large one car garage is conveniently located directly off the kitchen. The interior has just been freshly painted, the hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished, and a new roof and gutters were recently installed. This lovely home is in close proximity to Kent Gardens Park, Kent Gardens Elementary School, and has easy access to most commuter routes and is close to public transportation. **Photos Coming Soon**
5749 Utrecht Road

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!Wonderful brick home with many updated features to appreciate and enjoy. Tastefully designed Custom Kitchen (2014) has mahogany 42" cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, Stainless steel appls, gas stove. Hardwood floors on first and second levels. Great space in finished basement for recreation & relaxation or hit the treadmill. The laundry/utility room offers some storage with outside entrance to backyard. The second level has 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, updated bath (2020). Pull down stairs to attic for storage. The level yard has a covered patio, "she shed" and a parking pad. Other pertinent updates: Roof (2018), Water heater 2019, HVAC (approx 6 yo). Offering One year premier home warranty. Let me be the first to say "Welcome Home!"
1516 Terra Oaks Court

STUNNING. Over 6500 sq ft. This bright and spacious home has so much to offer all throughout. Unique elevation and floor plan featuring two front porches with one off of MBR providing endless views. Fully finished basement with wet bar, rec rom & possible 5th bedroom, granite kitchen with center island & morning room option, 3 full baths upstairs, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, rear staircase and so much more. Gorgeous custom rear covered porch and patio. Meticulous! Close to shopping & I-70.
433 Brian Drive

Looking for a second home at a popular resort? Look no further, this cedar sided home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a full partly finished basement. Wood burning fireplaces on the main level and the basement provide that cozy feeling on the cold winter nights. This home also features a yard with grass, which is rare for a home within the resort. 2 entrances make accessing this property super easy. Sit on the deck and watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home. Call to see today!
102 Vista Woods Road

Welcome home to 102 Vista Woods Road! This lovely colonial in the sought out Vista Woods neighborhood is ready for new owners! The open Kitchen and Dining space provides ample room for all of your preparing and eating, and also includes a large pantry for storage. In addition to the large Living Room, you'll find two Bonus Rooms both complete with French doors. You'll find a nice flow from each room on the main level, as well as a generously sized laundry room, complete with top of the line appliances. Three Bedrooms await you on the second floor, which includes the Primary Bedroom and en suite. Enjoy a coffee on your back deck, overlooking your fully fenced in backyard. If you're looking for privacy, you've found it! All of this and more with NO HOA! Recent upgrades and improvements to the home include new roof (5 years old), new double hung windows throughout the home including garage, new HVAC system (6 years old), brand new paved driveway, and new insulation, vapor barrier and dehumidifier in crawl space. All of the "big ticket" items have been done for you, so come put your own touch on this charming home. Schedule your showing today! Expected on market 10/21.
7915 Gough Street

BEAUTIFUL END OF GROUR, FULLY FENCED WITH PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE FRONT AND REAR!! LOVELY FRONT PORCH, LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!! SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH! FRESHLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM, NEW CARPET, COVERED REAR PORCH, LARGE SHED!! IN ADDITION TO THE STREET PARKING IN THE FRONT, THERE IS PLENTY OF REAR PARKING WITH CARPORT! ROOF, HEATING AND A/C REPLACED IN THE LAST FEW YEARS.
9315 Edway Circle

Well maintained home on 1/3 acre lot located 5 minutes from Liberty Road and about 7 minutes from 795.There's a wide variety of stores to shop at for groceries , clothing, restaurants and entertainment close to home.There are four bedrooms and 3 full baths in this great looking split foyer. Two fireplaces-one is wood burning and the other is gas so you and your family can keep warm and toasty on those cold winter days.A beautiful green yard compliments the back of the house and already has a trampoline and above ground pool for everyone to enjoy, and a large shed for all of your gardening tools.One hour notice is needed to show.Don't miss this one!!!
5500 Lincoln Way E , 22C

Come take a look and bring an offer on this 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Colonial Estates Mobile Park. Open concept home with split bedroom plan.Large living room open to kitchen and Large main bedroom with bath. Applications can be picked up at the Community office. Please call Tara Onomastico with any questions and offers.
4130 River Forth Drive

***CHARMING TOWNHOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED WESCOTT RIDGE*** Come join and see this lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home nestled in central Fairfax County, which backs to trees for serene privacy. Features include NEW HVAC (fall service completed!), NEW Granite Countertops, NEW Backsplash, NEW Washer and Dryer (2020), NEWLY installed laundry room floors, Stainless steel appliances (mentioned +G+New+G- in 2018 listing), 9ft ceilings, Hardwood floors, NEWLY painted, NEWLY installed deck boards, NEWLY stained deck, Blinds, GarageTek Organization System, WET BAR on bottom level, Ring doorbell, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more! 4th bedroom is on the bottom floor which has a full bathroom and a Wet Bar, perfect for an in-law suite, roommate, or kids who are going to college! ***LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION*** Within walking distance from Wegmans, this home also sits closely to Shopping, Gyms, Hardware Stores, Gas Stations, and Restaurants!!! Minutes from Fairfax Corner, with Coastal Flats, Uncle Julio+GGs, P.F. Chang+GGs, REI, Ruth+GGs Chris, and the Movie Theatre; as well as, Lowes, Costco, H-Mart, and MORE!!! Easy Access to I-66, 7700, Rt50, and Rt29.
392 Timberline Circle

GET AWAY FROM HOME AT YOUR FURNISHED VACATION RETREAT, OWN BOTH 1 bedroom, Sebring manufactured, furnished HOME & LAND along with shed for storage, bikes etc.-NO GROUND RENT. Large front deck w/composite decking & white vinyl railing replaced 2017.Home has atrium front entry door. All windows in entire home & all vinyl siding & skirting, roof on sunroom, all replaced 2017. Installed gutters on sunroom2017, roof on main side of home replaced approx. 2013 or 2014. Engineered wood floors installed 2013 in main living area. Bathroom remodeled approx. 2013. Welcome to one of the BEST KEPT SECRETS on the Eastern Shore approximately 10 minutes to Ocean City, MD, 24 hr. SECURITY GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY along the St. Martin's River with boat ramp, gated boat storage, marina w/slips, some for daily rentals, pier & gazebo for crabbing & cleaning fish as you bring them in off the boat, playground & easy access by water or vehicle to many of Ocean City fun spots. Central propane heat & a/c throughout entire home & was replaced 2018, 2 ceiling fans. Florida/ sun room where you could add another wall & closet to make another bedroom as a lot of them have done in park. Lots of windows brighten. Kitchen w/electric range, fridge, microwave & breakfast bar. 2TV's. You have ample room to put your own nice size patio on left side of home up to 8" off ground. Gravel driveway -room for 2+- car parking on property. Very short distance to showers, bath & laundry house. Queen bed & sofa bed . A built in dresser w/ built in drawers . Bathroom with walk in shower. Finding a vacation getaway on the Eastern Shore near the beach where you own the land & so many amenities at this price is quite rare. Best yet park cuts your grass, large COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. 2 laundry & bath houses w/showers to rinse sand off from beach , clubhouse w/ pavilion for meetings, eating crabs & other community affairs or rent out for family reunion. Where else can you find a getaway near the beach w/all of these amenities: public water/sewer, cable, pool, security gate, picnic areas, boat ramp, marina , pier, boat slip/storage for boat & trailer, playground, free grass cutting, free trash disposal & more. Cannot be used as a primary residence. You can stay in park entire time between April 1 to Sept. 30. Call park office for details on time restrictions you can stay in park during fall / winter months which have some restrictions. Survey paid by seller & provided to buyer. PROPERTY SHOWS VERY NICELY. Home very seldom occupied in few years and well kept. Has not been a rental.
0 Wayward Drive

$97,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: WVBE2003270. CABIN / GETAWAY LOCATED ON A 5.35 ACRE WOODED LOT WITH A WET WEATHER STREAM IN POPLAR SPRINGS SUBDIVISION. VERY LIGHTLY RESTRICTED, DOUBLE WIDES ALLOWED, NO HOA DUES OR ROAD MAINTENANCE FEES. SUBDIVISION ROADS ARE BLACK TOPPED AND STATE MAINTAINED, SCHOOL BUS RUNS TO THE PROPERTY. THE STRUCTURE WAS BUILT IN 1994 AS A BLOCK GARAGE BUT FINSHED ON THE INSIDE FOR A CABIN/GETAWAY. THE CABIN HAS A 200 AMP ELECTRICAL SERVICE AND AN OLD SEPTIC SYSTEM (WHICH IS NOT COUNTY APPROVED). NO WELL ON THE PROPERTY (AT ONE TIME WATER WAS SUPPLIED FROM A WELL ON AN ADJOINING PROPERTY BUT THAT IS NO LONGER THE CASE). THE BUILDING COULD EASILY BE CONVERTED BACK INTO A TWO CAR GARAGE AND A NEW RESIDENCE BUILT. BEAUTIFUL WOODED PROPERTY WITH A WET WETHER STREAM AND PERFECT LOCATION TO CONSTRUCT A POND. SOME OF THE FURNISHING CAN CONVEY WITH THE PROPERTY SO IT COULD CONTINUE TO BE USED A A GETAWAY WHILE A NEW HOME IS BEING BUILT. ALL LOCATED AT THE END OF THE STREET FOR PRIVACY.
HEDGESVILLE, WV

