CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

27805 Old Village

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Farmhouse sits on a half-acre and was rebuilt from the foundation in 2000. Being sold AS-IS at tax accessed value. This is an investment opportunity with potential rental income. There are a total of 5 bedrooms with one on the first floor, 1.5 Bathrooms, a fenced yard, a long u-shaped driveway, and two outbuildings.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4405 Osborne Road

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home was redone from the the stubs, including new brick steps. Large shop to run a business, game room, or just additional storage. Unfinshed basement for extra storage and laundry. Listing courtesy of Mcclain-Williamson Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1204 Darley Avenue

***INVESTOR ALERT*** ***CASH FLOW ALERT***Own for LESS than you can rent - Day one cash flow opportunity on this+-Renovated & Tenant Occupied Unit that can be added to as a quality income producing asset to any portfolio with very little effort. +-Turnkey situation with great (and current) tenant paying $1000/per month and would like to stay. +-New kitchen, bathroom and completely redone upstairs and bedrooms with a recently replaced water heater in the partially finished basement that includes washer and dryer. +-With all the local development this is a prime equity position that+-can demand premium rents in a sought after location. This is a cash flow machine now and later!+-*** PROPERTY SOLD AS-IS***
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot #15 Shorewood Dr

Build your dream home in a beautiful established water-oriented neighborhood. The voluntary HOA includes a boat ramp, marina, clubhouse, and t-dock for fishing and swimming. A commuters dream with easy access to the Maryland Harry Nice Bridge or Fredericksburg. Close to shopping and restaurants. Plat available. Listing courtesy of Exit...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6902 Fern Lane

This Cute Rambler Is Located In The Desirable Columbia Pines Neighborhood! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors And A Wood Burning Fireplace. The Dining Area Has A Sliding Glass Door That Goes Out Onto Your Patio. The Kitchen Also Has A Sliding Glass Door To The Patio/Back Yard, Has Plenty Of Cabinet Space, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. The Main Level Has 3 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. In The Basement There Is A Large Recreation Area/Living Room, NTC 4th Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry Room & A Ton Of Storage! Plenty Of Parking Available With A Carport, Driveway & Street Parking. Near Rose Lane Park, Walking/Jogging Paths, & Restaurants. Conveniently Located Near 495 & 395.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmhouse#Keller Williams Realty#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4397 Parkton Street

Great investment opportunity. End of group brick townhouse in Yale Heights with 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bath. Home needs work and being sold as-is. Listing courtesy of Exit Results Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

433 Brian Drive

Looking for a second home at a popular resort? Look no further, this cedar sided home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a full partly finished basement. Wood burning fireplaces on the main level and the basement provide that cozy feeling on the cold winter nights. This home also features a yard with grass, which is rare for a home within the resort. 2 entrances make accessing this property super easy. Sit on the deck and watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home. Call to see today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1400 Carpenters Point Road

Waterfront on the North East River! Wake up smiling in this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home with a great private beach. Two lots totaling 0.571 acres. Enjoy the second floor screened in porch with a great water view, for entertainment or quiet reflection. Pine floors give this property an extra glow. On cool days enjoy the stone, wood burning fireplace. Come see it before it's gone!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2421 Keyberry Lane

*** ORIGINAL OWNERS LOVINGLY TOOK CARE OF THIS HOUSE OVER THE YEARS* NEW ROOF,GUTTER SYSTEM, WATER HEATER INSTALLED IN MARCH 2021*** INGROUND POOL: LINER 3 YEARS AGO,(SERVICED BY PRIVATE POOL CONTRACTOR) ***GAS FURNACE LESS THAN 5 YEARS OLD* **HOUSE UPDATED AND MADE ACCESSIBLE FOR WHEEL CHAIR USAGE* ENSUITE ON 1ST LEVEL**CHAIR LIFT CONVEYS OR CAN BE REMOVED**
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

905 Andrews Road

Perfect home for first time buyer. Why rent when you could own your own home . Shows well and has a large over 1/4 acre fenced in yard with a shed. Beautiul newly installled flooring and HVAC unit 2 1/2 years old. Even has a seperate utility room with washer & dryer. This home has plenty of property to expand, have a pool, or enjoy cold winter nights being toasty around your fire pit.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5500 Lincoln Way E , 22C

Come take a look and bring an offer on this 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Colonial Estates Mobile Park. Open concept home with split bedroom plan.Large living room open to kitchen and Large main bedroom with bath. Applications can be picked up at the Community office. Please call Tara Onomastico with any questions and offers.
LINCOLN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11243 Holland Court

Gorgeous Open Split Foyer on Private 5+ Acre Cul-de-sac Lot in Dutch Hollow! Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home boasts a lovely open floorplan with vaulted ceilings in family, dining, kitchen and primary bedroom. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, hanging pot rack and pantry. Hardwood flooring and beautiful bay window in the dining area. Light filled family room. Primary bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet , addtl doors opening onto rear deck, and updated bathroom. Lower level offers huge rec room w/ bar and wood stove (pool table conveys). Den/office w/ new LVP flooring and gas fireplace. Massive rear deck runs the entire width of the home. Sheds and fenced area for play/garden. Inviting koi pond. Paved Drive. Comcast High Speed! HVAC system updated last year.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7915 Gough Street

BEAUTIFUL END OF GROUR, FULLY FENCED WITH PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE FRONT AND REAR!! LOVELY FRONT PORCH, LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!! SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH! FRESHLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM, NEW CARPET, COVERED REAR PORCH, LARGE SHED!! IN ADDITION TO THE STREET PARKING IN THE FRONT, THERE IS PLENTY OF REAR PARKING WITH CARPORT! ROOF, HEATING AND A/C REPLACED IN THE LAST FEW YEARS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 Vista Woods Road

Welcome home to 102 Vista Woods Road! This lovely colonial in the sought out Vista Woods neighborhood is ready for new owners! The open Kitchen and Dining space provides ample room for all of your preparing and eating, and also includes a large pantry for storage. In addition to the large Living Room, you'll find two Bonus Rooms both complete with French doors. You'll find a nice flow from each room on the main level, as well as a generously sized laundry room, complete with top of the line appliances. Three Bedrooms await you on the second floor, which includes the Primary Bedroom and en suite. Enjoy a coffee on your back deck, overlooking your fully fenced in backyard. If you're looking for privacy, you've found it! All of this and more with NO HOA! Recent upgrades and improvements to the home include new roof (5 years old), new double hung windows throughout the home including garage, new HVAC system (6 years old), brand new paved driveway, and new insulation, vapor barrier and dehumidifier in crawl space. All of the "big ticket" items have been done for you, so come put your own touch on this charming home. Schedule your showing today! Expected on market 10/21.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

432 Montpelier Road

$899,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAFX2001477. Build the home of your dreams on this beautiful lush and private 5 acres in Great Falls! This property features a pasture with board fencing and a barn and is a great property to build and have horses, a pool! Create your own private oasis that will make you feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of Northern Virginia yet is just minutes to Georgetown Pike, Route 7 and other major routes. No HOA, electric available and underground utilities on Montpelier Road. Great Falls Elementary, Cooper Middle School, and Langley High School District. Close to quaint Great Falls Village, Great Falls Park, River Bend, and centrally located between Tyson+GGs Corner and Reston Town Center. It+GGs a fantastic opportunity for an idyllic property in an ideal location!
GREAT FALLS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2507 W Mosher Street

Another beautiful rehab located in West Baltimore... This charming 4 bedroom 2 full bath home is the perfect place to call home. Granite counters, recessed lighting, crown molding just to name a few. 2 story deck in rear with parking pad. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Listing courtesy of...
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 2 Charles Town Pike

Beautiful cleared lot in Hillsboro. active pending release Plat in document section. Listing courtesy of Atoka Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-15T17:54:02.093.
HILLSBORO, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

150 N Cannon Avenue

**MUST SEE**Beautiful Semi-Detached house available for Immidiate occupancy **Why rent while you can Own this 3 bedroom 1 bath House in heart of Hagerstown. Freshly renovated with new floors, new light fixtures , main level has living room, dinning room and kitchen, 2 levels upstairs with 3 bed rooms, one bath.Nice size patio/deck in back yard for cook outs etc. Close to shops and high ways. Schedule showing this one won't last long !!!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1132 Jefferson Street NW

Very well maintained brick row. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-15T14:54:36.353.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19218 Thomas Nelson Hwy

* 4BR / 3.5BA home located on 42 acres most of which are wooded in Nelson Co. directly off of 29 S. * Spectacular mountain views. * Dual master bedrooms on the first and second floors. Both bedrooms have mountain views. * Custom built home with only one owner. * Hardwood floors throughout home. * Two story entrance foyer. * Attached 3 car garage. * Accessory structure features a small workshop / garage and a living room.,Oak Cabinets,Solid Surface Counter.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Cedar Grove Rd

TWO ADJOING LOTS 42-A-313A CATINING .34 ACRES AND 42-A-314 CONTAINING .35 ACRES WELL ON PROPERTYAND OLD GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION RIGHT OUTSIDE WINCHESTER AND JUST OFF 522. TWO SEPARATE LOTS WITH SEPARTE TAX ID'S SOLD AT ASSESSED VALUE. Listing courtesy of Pioneer Ridge Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy