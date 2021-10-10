CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
342 Coyote Trail

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecluded large lot, fully remodeled, stunning home with spacious and cozy outdoor patio on a quiet road. Brand new kitchen with gas stove, beautiful cabinets, and vaulted ceilings. Massive living room with built in entertainment center. 2 car garage deep enough to have a work shop. Hurry this will not last long.

11800 Sunset Hills Road , #1125

Perfectly maintained and spacious 11th floor condo unit in Carlton House with gorgeous views of pond & fountain, and W&OD trail. It features a bright open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows and private balcony - bringing in lots of natural light - hardwood floors, lovely kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and a dining area. The spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet. New within past year: in-unit washer & dryer, air conditioning unit and water heater!Easy walk to Reston Town Center with lots of entertainment options, shopping & dining. Reserved parking in underground garage. This is a pet friendly building! Amenities include rooftop pool, patio and grills, fitness center, front desk concierge, media room, party room, and more! Near Metro stations and major commuter routes.
RESTON, VA
1306 Village Green Way

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome is situated in the highly sought-after Brunswick Crossing community. You will find fresh paint, new carpeting, and refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main floor features an open concept floorplan which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an oversized island. The fully finished basement provides ample space just waiting for you to customize to fit your needs. It includes a large bedroom, full bathroom, storage room, and a bonus room that has endless possibilities. The neighborhood has so much to offer such as multiple playgrounds, walking paths, pool, fitness center, community center, volleyball court, and tennis courts. This location is perfect for the commuter as it's not far from I-70, I-270, and mass transit. This home is also a short walk away from the grocery store. A short distance from downtown Brunswick, Historic Harper's Ferry, the C & O Canal towpath, and the Potomac River. Come fall in love with this home and all the area has to offer!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Lot #15 Shorewood Dr

Build your dream home in a beautiful established water-oriented neighborhood. The voluntary HOA includes a boat ramp, marina, clubhouse, and t-dock for fishing and swimming. A commuters dream with easy access to the Maryland Harry Nice Bridge or Fredericksburg. Close to shopping and restaurants. Plat available. Listing courtesy of Exit...
1714 Longwood Road

Located in the desirable Woodland Beach neighborhood, this home is ready for new owners! Recent work includes an upgraded kitchen, an added full bathroom on the top floor, a new HVAC and finished studio space. The open kitchen/dining area is bright and airy. Walk past the half bath, through the living room and out into the fully-fenced back yard, complete with a patio and fire pit. If you are also working, schooling, creating and/or exercising at home these days, there is a separate, enclosed and conditioned space apart from the main home that might just be perfect for you! It's approximately 200 square feet of studio space that provides the separation you may want or need...without the commute. The upstairs also has plenty of space across the three bedrooms and two full baths. One of the wonderful things about this home is the neighborhood. There are plenty of shops and restaurants within walking distance and there are several community beaches, boat slips, boat ramps and playgrounds as well! Search for the London Towne Property Owners Association online for more info. Schedule your showing today!
9315 Edway Circle

Well maintained home on 1/3 acre lot located 5 minutes from Liberty Road and about 7 minutes from 795.There's a wide variety of stores to shop at for groceries , clothing, restaurants and entertainment close to home.There are four bedrooms and 3 full baths in this great looking split foyer. Two fireplaces-one is wood burning and the other is gas so you and your family can keep warm and toasty on those cold winter days.A beautiful green yard compliments the back of the house and already has a trampoline and above ground pool for everyone to enjoy, and a large shed for all of your gardening tools.One hour notice is needed to show.Don't miss this one!!!
645 Cole Street

Great Investment Opportunity..... This 4 (possible 5) unit apartment building is in a prime location with the new Great Wolf Lodge coming, the Hollywood Casino, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fair Hill Equestrian Center, Amazon Distribution Center and the Chesapeake Bay access. Fully occupied with long term tenants, this building has been well maintained and has had many updates which include coin operated laundry, basement waterproofing (lifetime transferable warranty), Electric service (with extra meter for possible 5th unit), Exterior window encasement, Storage area for each unit, and much more. There is a detached garage for storing your maintenance items or lease it out for additional income. Private off street paved parking for each unit and a fenced yard. Located in the town of Perryville with public water & sewer. There is a community boat ramp, playground, walking paths and all the joy of living along the Chesapeake Bay. Easy access to Rt.40 & I-95. Call now for further details.
1204 Darley Avenue

***INVESTOR ALERT*** ***CASH FLOW ALERT***Own for LESS than you can rent - Day one cash flow opportunity on this+-Renovated & Tenant Occupied Unit that can be added to as a quality income producing asset to any portfolio with very little effort. +-Turnkey situation with great (and current) tenant paying $1000/per month and would like to stay. +-New kitchen, bathroom and completely redone upstairs and bedrooms with a recently replaced water heater in the partially finished basement that includes washer and dryer. +-With all the local development this is a prime equity position that+-can demand premium rents in a sought after location. This is a cash flow machine now and later!+-*** PROPERTY SOLD AS-IS***
6902 Fern Lane

This Cute Rambler Is Located In The Desirable Columbia Pines Neighborhood! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors And A Wood Burning Fireplace. The Dining Area Has A Sliding Glass Door That Goes Out Onto Your Patio. The Kitchen Also Has A Sliding Glass Door To The Patio/Back Yard, Has Plenty Of Cabinet Space, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. The Main Level Has 3 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. In The Basement There Is A Large Recreation Area/Living Room, NTC 4th Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry Room & A Ton Of Storage! Plenty Of Parking Available With A Carport, Driveway & Street Parking. Near Rose Lane Park, Walking/Jogging Paths, & Restaurants. Conveniently Located Near 495 & 395.
4401 Longworthe Square

Welcome to Pinewood Lake. Move in ready bright and sunny 3 level brick front town house. New paint throughout the house, new carpets. new appliances. Great location. Listing courtesy of Avalar Smart Choice Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
4397 Parkton Street

Great investment opportunity. End of group brick townhouse in Yale Heights with 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bath. Home needs work and being sold as-is. Listing courtesy of Exit Results Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
4130 River Forth Drive

***CHARMING TOWNHOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED WESCOTT RIDGE*** Come join and see this lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home nestled in central Fairfax County, which backs to trees for serene privacy. Features include NEW HVAC (fall service completed!), NEW Granite Countertops, NEW Backsplash, NEW Washer and Dryer (2020), NEWLY installed laundry room floors, Stainless steel appliances (mentioned +G+New+G- in 2018 listing), 9ft ceilings, Hardwood floors, NEWLY painted, NEWLY installed deck boards, NEWLY stained deck, Blinds, GarageTek Organization System, WET BAR on bottom level, Ring doorbell, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more! 4th bedroom is on the bottom floor which has a full bathroom and a Wet Bar, perfect for an in-law suite, roommate, or kids who are going to college! ***LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION*** Within walking distance from Wegmans, this home also sits closely to Shopping, Gyms, Hardware Stores, Gas Stations, and Restaurants!!! Minutes from Fairfax Corner, with Coastal Flats, Uncle Julio+GGs, P.F. Chang+GGs, REI, Ruth+GGs Chris, and the Movie Theatre; as well as, Lowes, Costco, H-Mart, and MORE!!! Easy Access to I-66, 7700, Rt50, and Rt29.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
222 Banbury Terrace

Cute townhome convenient to Rt 7 and I-81. End unit, nice fenced backyard. 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit townhouse with a spacious fenced in back yard, open to some common grounds. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Synergy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
433 Brian Drive

Looking for a second home at a popular resort? Look no further, this cedar sided home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a full partly finished basement. Wood burning fireplaces on the main level and the basement provide that cozy feeling on the cold winter nights. This home also features a yard with grass, which is rare for a home within the resort. 2 entrances make accessing this property super easy. Sit on the deck and watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home. Call to see today!
7915 Gough Street

BEAUTIFUL END OF GROUR, FULLY FENCED WITH PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE FRONT AND REAR!! LOVELY FRONT PORCH, LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!! SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH! FRESHLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM, NEW CARPET, COVERED REAR PORCH, LARGE SHED!! IN ADDITION TO THE STREET PARKING IN THE FRONT, THERE IS PLENTY OF REAR PARKING WITH CARPORT! ROOF, HEATING AND A/C REPLACED IN THE LAST FEW YEARS.
6606 Byrnes Drive

Beautifully maintained brick rambler on a quiet, no-through street. This mid-century home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows in many rooms. On the main level you will find an open kitchen with a breakfast bar and an adjacent breakfast room/dining area. The large living room has a wood burning fireplace, and floor to ceiling windows, offering a peaceful view of the private back yard. Also on this level is a dining space with sliding glass doors opening to the balcony and deck, perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms and two full baths on this level, the primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and direct access to the balcony. On the lower level there is a huge recreation room with another wood burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, shelving, a wet bar with a small refrigerator and plenty of cabinetry. From the rec room you can walk out onto the brick patio and to the gorgeous backyard, which is flat and private with many mature trees surrounding it. There is another bedroom and full bath on this level, in addition to the laundry room and utility room, both offering additional storage. A large one car garage is conveniently located directly off the kitchen. The interior has just been freshly painted, the hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished, and a new roof and gutters were recently installed. This lovely home is in close proximity to Kent Gardens Park, Kent Gardens Elementary School, and has easy access to most commuter routes and is close to public transportation. **Photos Coming Soon**
REAL ESTATE
102 Vista Woods Road

Welcome home to 102 Vista Woods Road! This lovely colonial in the sought out Vista Woods neighborhood is ready for new owners! The open Kitchen and Dining space provides ample room for all of your preparing and eating, and also includes a large pantry for storage. In addition to the large Living Room, you'll find two Bonus Rooms both complete with French doors. You'll find a nice flow from each room on the main level, as well as a generously sized laundry room, complete with top of the line appliances. Three Bedrooms await you on the second floor, which includes the Primary Bedroom and en suite. Enjoy a coffee on your back deck, overlooking your fully fenced in backyard. If you're looking for privacy, you've found it! All of this and more with NO HOA! Recent upgrades and improvements to the home include new roof (5 years old), new double hung windows throughout the home including garage, new HVAC system (6 years old), brand new paved driveway, and new insulation, vapor barrier and dehumidifier in crawl space. All of the "big ticket" items have been done for you, so come put your own touch on this charming home. Schedule your showing today! Expected on market 10/21.
REAL ESTATE
5500 Lincoln Way E , 22C

Come take a look and bring an offer on this 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Colonial Estates Mobile Park. Open concept home with split bedroom plan.Large living room open to kitchen and Large main bedroom with bath. Applications can be picked up at the Community office. Please call Tara Onomastico with any questions and offers.
LINCOLN, VA
11243 Holland Court

Gorgeous Open Split Foyer on Private 5+ Acre Cul-de-sac Lot in Dutch Hollow! Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home boasts a lovely open floorplan with vaulted ceilings in family, dining, kitchen and primary bedroom. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, hanging pot rack and pantry. Hardwood flooring and beautiful bay window in the dining area. Light filled family room. Primary bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet , addtl doors opening onto rear deck, and updated bathroom. Lower level offers huge rec room w/ bar and wood stove (pool table conveys). Den/office w/ new LVP flooring and gas fireplace. Massive rear deck runs the entire width of the home. Sheds and fenced area for play/garden. Inviting koi pond. Paved Drive. Comcast High Speed! HVAC system updated last year.
REAL ESTATE
432 Montpelier Road

$899,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAFX2001477. Build the home of your dreams on this beautiful lush and private 5 acres in Great Falls! This property features a pasture with board fencing and a barn and is a great property to build and have horses, a pool! Create your own private oasis that will make you feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of Northern Virginia yet is just minutes to Georgetown Pike, Route 7 and other major routes. No HOA, electric available and underground utilities on Montpelier Road. Great Falls Elementary, Cooper Middle School, and Langley High School District. Close to quaint Great Falls Village, Great Falls Park, River Bend, and centrally located between Tyson+GGs Corner and Reston Town Center. It+GGs a fantastic opportunity for an idyllic property in an ideal location!
GREAT FALLS, VA
2507 W Mosher Street

Another beautiful rehab located in West Baltimore... This charming 4 bedroom 2 full bath home is the perfect place to call home. Granite counters, recessed lighting, crown molding just to name a few. 2 story deck in rear with parking pad. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Listing courtesy of...
BALTIMORE, MD

