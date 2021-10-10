CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4655 Mountain Road

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 LOTS - PACKAGED DEAL- ALL 5 LOTS FOR $144,755. See photos of all lots. All lots are located in the Water Privileged Community of Boulevard Park. Total of 1.86 Acres. Chesapeake School District. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...

4405 Osborne Road

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home was redone from the the stubs, including new brick steps. Large shop to run a business, game room, or just additional storage. Unfinshed basement for extra storage and laundry. Listing courtesy of Mcclain-Williamson Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
11800 Sunset Hills Road , #1125

Perfectly maintained and spacious 11th floor condo unit in Carlton House with gorgeous views of pond & fountain, and W&OD trail. It features a bright open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows and private balcony - bringing in lots of natural light - hardwood floors, lovely kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and a dining area. The spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet. New within past year: in-unit washer & dryer, air conditioning unit and water heater!Easy walk to Reston Town Center with lots of entertainment options, shopping & dining. Reserved parking in underground garage. This is a pet friendly building! Amenities include rooftop pool, patio and grills, fitness center, front desk concierge, media room, party room, and more! Near Metro stations and major commuter routes.
RESTON, VA
1306 Village Green Way

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome is situated in the highly sought-after Brunswick Crossing community. You will find fresh paint, new carpeting, and refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main floor features an open concept floorplan which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an oversized island. The fully finished basement provides ample space just waiting for you to customize to fit your needs. It includes a large bedroom, full bathroom, storage room, and a bonus room that has endless possibilities. The neighborhood has so much to offer such as multiple playgrounds, walking paths, pool, fitness center, community center, volleyball court, and tennis courts. This location is perfect for the commuter as it's not far from I-70, I-270, and mass transit. This home is also a short walk away from the grocery store. A short distance from downtown Brunswick, Historic Harper's Ferry, the C & O Canal towpath, and the Potomac River. Come fall in love with this home and all the area has to offer!
905 Andrews Road

Perfect home for first time buyer. Why rent when you could own your own home . Shows well and has a large over 1/4 acre fenced in yard with a shed. Beautiul newly installled flooring and HVAC unit 2 1/2 years old. Even has a seperate utility room with washer & dryer. This home has plenty of property to expand, have a pool, or enjoy cold winter nights being toasty around your fire pit.
Lot #15 Shorewood Dr

Build your dream home in a beautiful established water-oriented neighborhood. The voluntary HOA includes a boat ramp, marina, clubhouse, and t-dock for fishing and swimming. A commuters dream with easy access to the Maryland Harry Nice Bridge or Fredericksburg. Close to shopping and restaurants. Plat available. Listing courtesy of Exit...
1714 Longwood Road

Located in the desirable Woodland Beach neighborhood, this home is ready for new owners! Recent work includes an upgraded kitchen, an added full bathroom on the top floor, a new HVAC and finished studio space. The open kitchen/dining area is bright and airy. Walk past the half bath, through the living room and out into the fully-fenced back yard, complete with a patio and fire pit. If you are also working, schooling, creating and/or exercising at home these days, there is a separate, enclosed and conditioned space apart from the main home that might just be perfect for you! It's approximately 200 square feet of studio space that provides the separation you may want or need...without the commute. The upstairs also has plenty of space across the three bedrooms and two full baths. One of the wonderful things about this home is the neighborhood. There are plenty of shops and restaurants within walking distance and there are several community beaches, boat slips, boat ramps and playgrounds as well! Search for the London Towne Property Owners Association online for more info. Schedule your showing today!
1400 Carpenters Point Road

Waterfront on the North East River! Wake up smiling in this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home with a great private beach. Two lots totaling 0.571 acres. Enjoy the second floor screened in porch with a great water view, for entertainment or quiet reflection. Pine floors give this property an extra glow. On cool days enjoy the stone, wood burning fireplace. Come see it before it's gone!
645 Cole Street

Great Investment Opportunity..... This 4 (possible 5) unit apartment building is in a prime location with the new Great Wolf Lodge coming, the Hollywood Casino, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fair Hill Equestrian Center, Amazon Distribution Center and the Chesapeake Bay access. Fully occupied with long term tenants, this building has been well maintained and has had many updates which include coin operated laundry, basement waterproofing (lifetime transferable warranty), Electric service (with extra meter for possible 5th unit), Exterior window encasement, Storage area for each unit, and much more. There is a detached garage for storing your maintenance items or lease it out for additional income. Private off street paved parking for each unit and a fenced yard. Located in the town of Perryville with public water & sewer. There is a community boat ramp, playground, walking paths and all the joy of living along the Chesapeake Bay. Easy access to Rt.40 & I-95. Call now for further details.
6902 Fern Lane

This Cute Rambler Is Located In The Desirable Columbia Pines Neighborhood! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors And A Wood Burning Fireplace. The Dining Area Has A Sliding Glass Door That Goes Out Onto Your Patio. The Kitchen Also Has A Sliding Glass Door To The Patio/Back Yard, Has Plenty Of Cabinet Space, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. The Main Level Has 3 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. In The Basement There Is A Large Recreation Area/Living Room, NTC 4th Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry Room & A Ton Of Storage! Plenty Of Parking Available With A Carport, Driveway & Street Parking. Near Rose Lane Park, Walking/Jogging Paths, & Restaurants. Conveniently Located Near 495 & 395.
222 Banbury Terrace

Cute townhome convenient to Rt 7 and I-81. End unit, nice fenced backyard. 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit townhouse with a spacious fenced in back yard, open to some common grounds. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Synergy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
9315 Edway Circle

Well maintained home on 1/3 acre lot located 5 minutes from Liberty Road and about 7 minutes from 795.There's a wide variety of stores to shop at for groceries , clothing, restaurants and entertainment close to home.There are four bedrooms and 3 full baths in this great looking split foyer. Two fireplaces-one is wood burning and the other is gas so you and your family can keep warm and toasty on those cold winter days.A beautiful green yard compliments the back of the house and already has a trampoline and above ground pool for everyone to enjoy, and a large shed for all of your gardening tools.One hour notice is needed to show.Don't miss this one!!!
2421 Keyberry Lane

*** ORIGINAL OWNERS LOVINGLY TOOK CARE OF THIS HOUSE OVER THE YEARS* NEW ROOF,GUTTER SYSTEM, WATER HEATER INSTALLED IN MARCH 2021*** INGROUND POOL: LINER 3 YEARS AGO,(SERVICED BY PRIVATE POOL CONTRACTOR) ***GAS FURNACE LESS THAN 5 YEARS OLD* **HOUSE UPDATED AND MADE ACCESSIBLE FOR WHEEL CHAIR USAGE* ENSUITE ON 1ST LEVEL**CHAIR LIFT CONVEYS OR CAN BE REMOVED**
102 Vista Woods Road

Welcome home to 102 Vista Woods Road! This lovely colonial in the sought out Vista Woods neighborhood is ready for new owners! The open Kitchen and Dining space provides ample room for all of your preparing and eating, and also includes a large pantry for storage. In addition to the large Living Room, you'll find two Bonus Rooms both complete with French doors. You'll find a nice flow from each room on the main level, as well as a generously sized laundry room, complete with top of the line appliances. Three Bedrooms await you on the second floor, which includes the Primary Bedroom and en suite. Enjoy a coffee on your back deck, overlooking your fully fenced in backyard. If you're looking for privacy, you've found it! All of this and more with NO HOA! Recent upgrades and improvements to the home include new roof (5 years old), new double hung windows throughout the home including garage, new HVAC system (6 years old), brand new paved driveway, and new insulation, vapor barrier and dehumidifier in crawl space. All of the "big ticket" items have been done for you, so come put your own touch on this charming home. Schedule your showing today! Expected on market 10/21.
4397 Parkton Street

Great investment opportunity. End of group brick townhouse in Yale Heights with 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bath. Home needs work and being sold as-is. Listing courtesy of Exit Results Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
1516 Terra Oaks Court

STUNNING. Over 6500 sq ft. This bright and spacious home has so much to offer all throughout. Unique elevation and floor plan featuring two front porches with one off of MBR providing endless views. Fully finished basement with wet bar, rec rom & possible 5th bedroom, granite kitchen with center island & morning room option, 3 full baths upstairs, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, rear staircase and so much more. Gorgeous custom rear covered porch and patio. Meticulous! Close to shopping & I-70.
1204 Darley Avenue

***INVESTOR ALERT*** ***CASH FLOW ALERT***Own for LESS than you can rent - Day one cash flow opportunity on this+-Renovated & Tenant Occupied Unit that can be added to as a quality income producing asset to any portfolio with very little effort. +-Turnkey situation with great (and current) tenant paying $1000/per month and would like to stay. +-New kitchen, bathroom and completely redone upstairs and bedrooms with a recently replaced water heater in the partially finished basement that includes washer and dryer. +-With all the local development this is a prime equity position that+-can demand premium rents in a sought after location. This is a cash flow machine now and later!+-*** PROPERTY SOLD AS-IS***
433 Brian Drive

Looking for a second home at a popular resort? Look no further, this cedar sided home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a full partly finished basement. Wood burning fireplaces on the main level and the basement provide that cozy feeling on the cold winter nights. This home also features a yard with grass, which is rare for a home within the resort. 2 entrances make accessing this property super easy. Sit on the deck and watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home. Call to see today!
6606 Byrnes Drive

Beautifully maintained brick rambler on a quiet, no-through street. This mid-century home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows in many rooms. On the main level you will find an open kitchen with a breakfast bar and an adjacent breakfast room/dining area. The large living room has a wood burning fireplace, and floor to ceiling windows, offering a peaceful view of the private back yard. Also on this level is a dining space with sliding glass doors opening to the balcony and deck, perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms and two full baths on this level, the primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and direct access to the balcony. On the lower level there is a huge recreation room with another wood burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, shelving, a wet bar with a small refrigerator and plenty of cabinetry. From the rec room you can walk out onto the brick patio and to the gorgeous backyard, which is flat and private with many mature trees surrounding it. There is another bedroom and full bath on this level, in addition to the laundry room and utility room, both offering additional storage. A large one car garage is conveniently located directly off the kitchen. The interior has just been freshly painted, the hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished, and a new roof and gutters were recently installed. This lovely home is in close proximity to Kent Gardens Park, Kent Gardens Elementary School, and has easy access to most commuter routes and is close to public transportation. **Photos Coming Soon**
4401 Longworthe Square

Welcome to Pinewood Lake. Move in ready bright and sunny 3 level brick front town house. New paint throughout the house, new carpets. new appliances. Great location. Listing courtesy of Avalar Smart Choice Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
7813 Emilys Way

A MUST SEE!!! Recently renovated End unit townhouse. This home is one of the largest townhomes in the community with 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and main level half bath. Many improvements,:Hardwood floors, new carpets, new appliances (2021) ,.Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen, and freshly Painted throughout. The basement is fully finished , with walk out level and fireplace. Close to major commuter routes, including the 495 beltway, I-95, and BW Parkway connecting you to the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
