CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAALEHU, Hawaii (AP) — Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 17 miles south of Naalehu. The agency says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat. No injuries were immediately reported. Residents reported feeling the shaking. At a gas station in Naalehu, the refrigerator display doors were opened by the shaking and items fell to the ground.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Naalehu, HI
State
Hawaii State
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Tsunami#Extreme Weather#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy