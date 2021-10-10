Toymaker Hasbro’s CEO Brian Goldner will take medical leave

Domino's Pizza Inc. stock fell 4.7% in Thursday premarket trading after the pizza delivery chain reported third-quarter revenue that missed the Street. Net income totaled $120.4 million, or $3.24 per share, up from $99.1 million, or $2.49 per share last year. Revenue totaled $997.99 million, up from $967.7 million. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $3.11 and revenue of $1.03 billion. U.S. same-store sales fell 1.9% while international same-store sales rose 8.8%. The FactSet consensus was for a U.S. increase of 1.7% and international rise of 8%. This week, Domino's declared a quarterly dividend of 94 cents, payable to shareholders of record as of December 15 on December 30. Domino's stock has gained 24.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 16.2% for the period.

