Broncos subplots: Courtland Sutton's big day not enough to overcome Steelers

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, right, celebrates with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, left, after the two connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Courtland Sutton did all he could to help the Broncos back from a 24-6 deficit Sunday.

The Broncos wide receiver was spectacular in the Broncos' 27-19 loss to the Steelers Sunday, totaling seven receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown. This all came after he was questionable to even play, after rolling his ankle in Friday's practice.

"I just came down wrong, rolled it, got treatment on it and stayed on top of it from the moment it happened Friday until this morning," Sutton said. "Luckily, I was blessed to go out there and help the team."

Help the team he did, although it wasn't enough. But Sutton will have to continue that, as the Broncos are already down two receivers in Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

And Sutton wasn't the only guy who played well, as Tim Patrick and Kendall Hinton made big plays Sunday to keep the Broncos in the game. Patrick finished with seven receptions for 87 yards and Hinton with two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.

Definitely Court, Tim, those guys showed up big for us when we needed them, making tough catches," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. "Kendall coming in and scoring a touchdown... Talk about having that next-man-up mentality and mindset."

Here are the other subplots from the game:

Jones' costly penalty. Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones had arguably the most costly penalty of the game, getting called for "leverage" on a Steelers field goal attempt that inevitably gave the Steelers a first down that turned into a touchdown. Leverage occurs when a player attempts to jump or leap over another player in an attempt to block a kick. Said Fangio: "It was obviously critical. It was four points and we had our chances after that."

Williams' spike. Jones wasn't the only player with a bad penalty, with rookie running back Javonte Williams receiving a penalty for spiking the ball after a 49-yard run to set up first and goal at the 2-yard line. The penalty moved the ball back 5 yards and a play later Bridgewater was sacked for 12 yards, forcing a field goal attempt. Said RB Melvin Gordon: "It happens. As far as him spiking the ball, it's just emotions. I don't think he did that for taunting or anything."

Bridgewater's concussion. Bridgewater barely practiced ahead of Sunday's game, after suffering a concussion against the Ravens a week ago. He did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was fully cleared Friday. Said Bridgewater: "Once I passed all the tests and cleared protocol, I was comfortable and competent playing this week."

Steelers' pass rush. The Steelers got after Bridgewater Sunday, coming up with two big sacks that killed two drives. The Broncos have now given up 14 sacks this season, the fourth-most in the NFL. Said Bridgewater: "It's a talented group. They have some stars on this front seven d-line."