Aston Villa’s life without Jack Grealish came under immediate scrutiny when they lost to Watford on the opening day of the Premier League season.Since then they have lost just once and climbed safely into the top half of the table, capping a positive run of form off with a brilliant victory over Manchester United last weekend.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs host Aston VillaTottenham have endured very contrasting fortunes to Villa, starting their campaign off well before falling off a cliff with three successive defeats.Spurs fans will want to see some sort of response here following...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO