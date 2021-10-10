CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Review: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission digs in on artificial turf

By OBX Today
big945.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState regulators are cracking down on where property owners may install artificial turf near coastal waterways. During the meeting of the Coastal Resources Commission Wednesday, Sept. 15, Robb Mairs, minor permits coordinator with the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management’s Wilmington office, said the use of artificial turf within the state’s 75-foot coastal shorelines area of environmental concern, or AEC, and associated 30-foot buffer “suddenly emerged” this year.

big945.com

