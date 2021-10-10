Coastal Review: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission digs in on artificial turf

Over the past 20 years, rainfall, flooding and sea level have increased across Maryland, according to data collected from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). From 2000 to 2020, precipitation in Maryland increased by 2.63 inches per decade, according to NOAA. The administration also found the Northeast Atlantic region saw 100 to 150 percent […] The post Maryland is seeing an increase in precipitation, sea level and flooding appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO