Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has urged youngsters in typically stern terms to “play football, go running and climb the stairs at home” in a bid to get fit.The Netherlands coach features in a new #FeelWellPlayWell health campaign launched by European football’s governing body Uefa which is aimed at encouraging young people to make healthy choices early in life.Talking direct to camera, Van Gaal says in a video recorded as part of the campaign: “I have an important message for all young people. Too many youngsters are exercising too little which worries me.“It feels good to be active....

UEFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO