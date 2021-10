Lionel Messi is urging Kylian Mbappe to stay with PSG. The striker is a top target for Real Madrid. But Messi says: “I just got here and I don't know him well enough to say (if he's going to Madrid), but a bit like everyone, we'll see what happens. If in the end he stays with us it will be a great joy and another way of helping us reach our goals."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO