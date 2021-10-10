CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Grading the Packers: Offense gets highest marks, makes up for rocky performance by defense in win over the Bengals

By JIM POLZIN jpolzin@madison.com
lincolnnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 25-22 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Packers had a 300-yard passer (Aaron Rodgers), a 200-yard receiver (Davante Adams) and a 100-yard rusher (Aaron Jones). Not to be overlooked is that an offensive line down three starters held up well and helped pave the way for those gaudy numbers. Rodgers started the game slowly and was 2 of 7 at one point, but he was excellent through the last three quarters and overtime. Adams continues to find ways to get open despite defenses knowing the ball is coming to him and throwing double teams at the star receiver.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 6 storylines: Full-blown kicker chaos, Matt Nagy’s greatest luxury and Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Last Dance’

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday at Soldier Field with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are hoping the momentum from last week’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders can carry them forward. But the Packers have won their last four games and appear as if they might be close to be hitting their stride on offense. As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers, including matching wits with Aaron Rodgers and the 1st taste of the rivalry for Justin Fields — plus our Week 6 predictions

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will get his first taste of the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Packers (4-1) arrive having won four straight, putting them atop the NFC North. The Bear (3-2) have won two in a row, including a 20-9 upset of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Chicago Bears (3-2) ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Grading#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Packers#Campbell
Packers.com

Packers' defense takes 'step forward' in win over Steelers

GREEN BAY – The first month of the 2021 NFL season has seen the Packers' defense both start fast and finish strong. But on Sunday, in front of 78,281 at Lambeau Field, Green Bay's defensive unit played its most balanced game of the young season in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Robert Tonyan Is Opening Up the Packers Offense

You might be asking yourself: What is going on with Robert Tonyan this season?. The answer is everything. Everything is going on with Tonyan so far. We are about a quarter of the way through the season and the Green Bay Packers sit atop the NFC North at 3-1. Tonyan has quietly become a major piece of this year’s offense.
NFL
Dayton Daily News

Bengals defense gets a boost with return of Bates

CINCINNATI -- Jessie Bates already knows what he will do if he happens to intercept a pass from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Cincinnati Bengals free safety says he would walk up to Rodgers and ask for his autograph. Cincinnati (3-1) plays host to Green Bay (3-1) on...
NFL
FanSided

Packers victory over Steelers: The good, the bad, the grade

The Green Bay Packers won their third consecutive game and moved to 3-1 on the young season thanks to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Despite winning 27-17, it was a pretty meh game for Green Bay in all facets. It definitely wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done. Let’s check out who played well, what needs improvement, and grade their three units.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Packers present first true test for Bengals defense

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been a pleasant surprise through the first four games of the season but the unfortunate reality is that the schedule is about to get a lot tougher. It starts this week with a home game against the Green Bay Packers, whose offense poses the biggest challenge yet for the Bengals’ defense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers accomplish franchise first in win over Bengals

The three stars of the Green Bay Packers offense accomplished something Sunday in Cincinnati that has never been done before in the history of the franchise. In beating the Bengals by the final score of 25-22 in overtime, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones and receiver Davante Adams helped the Packers produce the first 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 200-yard receiver in the same game in team history.
NFL
FanSided

Tale of the Tape: How the Packers and Bengals match up

The Green Bay Packers will head into Week 5 with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, who had the worst record in the NFL just two seasons ago, are sitting at 3-1 and tied atop of the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Coming into...
NFL
chatsports.com

Who wins Bengals vs. Packers?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers will both be entering Sunday 3-1, and one won’t leave with just one loss on their 2021 resume. The game is set to kick off at 1 pm ET, being held at Paul Brown Stadium. While the sportsbooks are calling the Bengals underdogs,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy