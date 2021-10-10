CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Larson wins at Charlotte Roval as Kevin Harvick eliminated from NASCAR playoffs

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs. Larson’s victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.

Fox News

Hendrick: NASCAR needs to stop Harvick, Elliott feud

Kevin Harvick was going to get his revenge on Chase Elliott, believing somewhere and somehow, he'd even the score after Elliott cost him a win last month. When Harvick delivered his payback, it nearly knocked the reigning NASCAR champion out of the playoffs. But karma then flipped on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Harvick wrecked himself right out of the playoffs for the earliest elimination of his career when he crashed into the wall as Elliott closed on his bumper.
#Nascar Playoffs#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Chevrolet
