Tyson Fury triumphed over Deontay Wilder with a knockout victory in the 11th round in a rematch of two heavyweight titans. The duo has met three times and we now have a definitive read on who the better man is after this result. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was an electric atmosphere as these two athletes strode to the ring for a fight that had real stakes attached. Both Fury and Wilder fell down at times but they continued to last, though as we got to the later rounds Wilder looked worse and worse for wear, and Fury was able to finally knock him down for good in the 11th round.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO