Boston, MA

Have Monday off? Brunch, lunch + more

By Maureen Dahill
 6 days ago
The Playwright

The Playwright will be serving brunch from 10-3pm. The Yard will be open 12pm-9.

Lincoln

Rise + Shine! Lincoln will open for brunch at 9am and serve until 3pm.

Coppersmith

Enjoy your day off on Coppersmith’s roof deck! It opens at 2pm on Monday.

Capo

You can watch the Marathon finish line from the comfort of Capo’s bar seats. Capo will open at 1pm.

Publico

All Marathon Monday Publico is offering sliders & a beer for $12.50 in honor of 125 years of the Boston Marathon!

Loco

Loco will open for brunch at 11am! Your tacos and margaritas will be waiting for you!

Roza Lyons

Keep the weekend going with some snacks and drinks! Roza Lyons has plenty of shareable snacks including their famous pretzels served with cheese dip! Roza’s will open at 11:30am.

The Handle Bar

The Handle Bar will host a Marathon endurance class at 10am with Chris. You can register here!

Carbo-load

Cheering on the runners is hard work! Carbo-load your way around the neighborhood! Check out our roundup!

Let’s go Red Sox

Red Sox play on Monday at 7pm. Here are 10 Places to Watch in Southie!

