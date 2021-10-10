Mass Shooting In Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured

View more in
Minnesota State
Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in California hospital
A spokesman says Bill Clinton will spend one more night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection
Convicted murderer Robert Durst has COVID, is on ventilator -LA Times
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Real estate heir Robert Durst, who was sentenced this week to life in prison for murdering a friend in 2000, has COVID and is on a ventilator, his lawyer told the Los Angeles Times. Durst, who appeared sickly during his sentencing on Thursday, "looked worse than...
CBS News
U.S. to pay family members of victims from botched Kabul drone strike
The Defense Department announced it will offer condolence payments to family members of the 10 victims who were killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August. Debra Alfarone has more.
Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident
CBS News
1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Houston bar: "We believe they were ambushed"
A constable deputy was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday while they were working an extra job at a bar in Houston, according to police. One of the wounded deputies was shot in the back, and the other was shot in the foot. On Saturday...
Biden calls for prosecutions of those who defy Jan. 6 committee
The committee will meet to consider contempt proceedings against Steve Bannon.
NBC News
Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission
BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
US Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction related to Jan. 6 attack
A U.S. Capitol Police officer has charged with obstruction of justice related to the Jan. 6 attack, authorities said Friday.
British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death during meeting with constituents
London — British lawmaker Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents in southern England, police confirmed Friday. Police said they were called to a stabbing in Essex at around noon, and that they found an injured man and treated him for his wounds, but he did not survive.
