Rolla, MO

Rolla man arrested on over a dozen charges, many involving child pornography

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rolla man is arrested on over a dozen charges, many involving child pornography. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says Torrey McAlpin, 34, was arrested Thursday in the 1400 block of Martin Springs Drive for failure to register as a sex offender. On Friday, McAlpin was charged with 11 counts of promoting child pornography, failure to register as a sex offender and being a sex offender within 500 feet of a park. His bond was set at $250,000.

