Sioux City, IA

SCPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Pierce Street

By Mason Dockter
Sioux City Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Pierce Street in the wee hours Sunday morning, leaving four people injured. At around 3:24 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to an after-hours club at 427 Pierce St. for a shots fired call, according to a press release from the department. On arrival, officers found a male suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body and provided first aid.

