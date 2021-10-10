SCPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Pierce Street
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Pierce Street in the wee hours Sunday morning, leaving four people injured. At around 3:24 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to an after-hours club at 427 Pierce St. for a shots fired call, according to a press release from the department. On arrival, officers found a male suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body and provided first aid.siouxcityjournal.com
