DENVER (CBS4) – Security lines at Denver International Airport are extremely long Friday morning. The airport tweeted that they are “likely to exceed our post-pandemic security screening record.” Lines at DIA on Friday morning (credit: CBS) They said this weekend is expected to be very busy at the airport. Friday and Sunday were expected to be the busiest travel days. (credit: CBS) Road traffic coming in and out of the airport was also very slow Friday morning. (credit: CBS) Officials strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport in person a full 2 hours before the flight’s boarding time. RELATED: Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot At Denver International Airport Opens On Very Temporary Basis To Handle Larger Load Of Travelers

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO