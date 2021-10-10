CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady, Antonio Brown lead Bucs past Dolphins in 45-17 romp

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Tom Brady passed for 411 yards and matched his season high of five touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 45-17 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Antonio Brown caught seven passes for 124 yards and two scores and Mike Evans had six receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Giovani Bernard also had a touchdown catch and Leonard Fournette tacked on a scoring run for the Buccaneers (4-1).

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Bucs Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski For Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed the past two games due to fractured ribs. He’s trending in the right direction, but he’s not ready to rejoin his teammates just yet. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers ruled out Gronkowski for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Buccaneers head...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tampa Bay
The Spun

Look: Gisele’s Tweet About Tom Brady ‘Trade’ Going Viral

We know that Tom Brady like to have fun with people on his Twitter account. It is clear that his wife Gisele Bundchen does on hers as well. This afternoon, a tweet popped up on Brady’s account saying that the quarterback “missed the fall” this year. That’s when Gisele decided to try and raise Buccaneers’ fans blood pressure.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Still Furious With New Taunting Rule After Eagles-Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles were making a furious comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but all their momentum came crashing down because of a ridiculous taunting call from the officiating crew. After the Eagles cut the Buccaneers’ lead to six points, Eagles defensive end Genard Avery tackled Buccaneers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pewter Report

Bucs Pull Away Late, Blow Out Dolphins, 45-17

After a slow start, the Bucs pulled away late to defeat the Dolphins 45-17. The story remains the same for the Bucs as penalties were a factor yet again. Tackling was also an issue with several egregious missed tackles by the Bucs defense. In the end the offense was just too much for a struggling Miami defense. The Bucs used a heavy dose of play action throughout the game, and picked the Dolphins apart in the second half.
NFL
thetampabay100.com

Tom Brady defeats Patriots with Bucs in historic victory

Perhaps the most-hyped regular-season NFL game ever ended with Tom Brady doing what he did so often as a New England Patriot – walking off the Gillette Stadium field with a victory. It took some good fortune for the Buccaneers to defeat the Patriots 19-17, though. New England’s chance at...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tracking Tom Brady Vs. Patriots: Brady’s Kneeldowns Seal Bucs’ 19-17 Win

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — At long last, the actual game has arrived. After months of pregame buildup and a week of overwhelming hype, Tom Brady has finally returned to Gillette Stadium. While the drama and the story lines and pump-up videos and memes and everything else all made for a fun (and dizzying) week, the actual game is what it’s all about. Specifically, the man wearing No. 12 for the Bucs is what it’s all about. With that in mind, we’ll be tracking everything Brady does, from pregame warmups through the final whistle, right here, all night long. Stay tuned. PREGAME 7:35 p.m.: When...
NFL
USA Today

Bucs 45, Dolphins 17: Top highlights from Tampa Bay's Week 5 win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on a show in Week 5, blowing out the Miami Dolphins 45-17 in front of a sold-out home crowd at Raymond James Stadium. There were plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball for the defending Super Bowl champs, giving the home fans plenty to get excited about as the Bucs improved to 4-1 on the season.
NFL
Midland Daily News

Now With the Bucs, Antonio Brown Finally Sells PA Mansion for $1.4M

Antonio Brown has finally sold his Pittsburgh-area home, according to the Trib Live. It took a couple of years and several price cuts. The $1.4 million deal represents a significant loss for Brown. The wide receiver picked up the 3-acre property for $1.9 million in 2014, when he starred for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The upscale home sits about a half-hour from Heinz Stadium.
NFL
Derrick

Miami allows 558 yards to Brady and Bucs in 45-17 loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miami's defense had no answers for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defending Super Bowl champions amassed 558 yards and put together six drives of 70-plus yards in a 45-17 rout of the Dolphins on Sunday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy