NBA

Why are the Pacers putting Domantas Sabonis in the corner?

By Indy Cornrows
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough two preseason games, the Pacers have played a more egalitarian brand of offense, flowing from simple actions into quick reads with the aim being to maintain continuous spacing and locate the open man. With an emphasis on interchangeability and greater diversity of play, nearly everyone on the roster is treated as if they can dribble, pass, and shoot, allowing for lower initial wait times in terms of who is responsible for doing what. The only problem is, while there are certainly benefits to playing more swiftly at the onset of plays or in semi-transition, there are only so many players (let alone healthy players) who can effectively do all of those things at once, which has occasionally led to some questionable and, at times, clunky moments in terms of role optimization and shot distribution.

