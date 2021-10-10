CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Czech ballot turmoil deepens as president is rushed to hospital

By Peter Laca, Lenka Ponikelska Bloomberg News (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

PRAGUE — Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital over complications related to his chronic health problems, a development that may snarl government negotiations after his ally suffered a shock election defeat. Zeman, 77, suffers from diabetes and neuropathy and uses a wheelchair. A staunch supporter of Russia...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Czech hospital angered by unauthorised visit to see ailing president

Police in the Czech Republic will stop unauthorised hospital visits to the country’s ailing president, Miloš Zeman, after doctors treating him in intensive care complained that a leading political figure had called on him without their knowledge or permission. Prague’s central military hospital launched an internal inquiry after the speaker...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Czech President's Hospital Treatment Will Take Time, Wife Says

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman is undergoing treatment that will take time, his wife Ivana Zemanova told reporters on Thursday, but gave no details about his diagnosis or condition. Zeman, 77, was taken into intensive care at a Prague hospital on Sunday, a day after a parliamentary election which...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petr Fiala
Idaho8.com

Czech President’s condition ‘stable’ after post-election hospitalization

Czech President Miloš Zeman is in a stable condition in intensive care after he was hospitalized following a dramatic election that saw a majority of voters reject the country’s populist prime minister. Zeman, who plays a crucial role in choosing the next prime minister, was admitted to Prague’s Central Military...
HEALTH
AFP

Czech politics in limbo as president in intensive care

Czech politics were thrown into uncertainty Monday with the president being treated by an elite team of intensive care specialists and his chief ally, billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, defeated in a general election. President Milos Zeman needs to convene parliament within 30 days of the election and name the next prime minister under the Czech constitution, besides mediating talks on the new government.
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

Czech president hospitalized; Could affect forming new govt

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, a day after the country held parliamentary election in which populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis' party surprisingly came in second and Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government. The Czech presidency is largely...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Military Hospital#Mayors#Czech#The European Union#Nato#Spolu#Christian Democrat
Metro International

Czech President Zeman in intensive care at key post-election time

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit on Sunday, creating uncertainty at a time when he is due to lead political talks about forming a new government after a parliamentary election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/czechs-vote-final-day-election-pm-babis-seeks-cling-power-2021-10-08. Director Miroslav Zavoral of the Central Military Hospital in Prague said Zeman, 77, was admitted due to complications related to an undisclosed chronic condition.
POLITICS
AFP

Hungary decides on challenger to face Orban next year

A conservative provincial mayor and a leftist MEP faced off in Hungary Sunday after a month-long opposition primary, with the winner set to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's election. The opposition agreed for the first time to choose just one contender to oppose Orban -- as well as single candidates in each constituency to go up against his nationalist Fidesz party -- in the vote due next April. After a first round of primaries that saw more than 600,000 people take part, Klara Dobrev of the leftist Democratic Coalition (DK) party and economist Peter Marki-Zay were the final candidates battling it out. Marki-Zay, 49, came third in the first round but persuaded the runner-up - liberal Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, who had been the pre-election favourite -- to withdraw and endorse him in the run-off.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

German Greens vote to enter government coalition talks

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Green party on Sunday followed its prospective partner, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), in clearing the way for official three-way negotiations with the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) to form the next government. Delegates at a Green party conference in Berlin voted in favour of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Female former Afghan lawmakers, judges meet Greek PM

Six female former lawmakers and judges from Afghanistan were received Friday by Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis after fleeing their homeland in the wake of the Taliban takeover.The three former lawmakers and three former judges arrived in September, assisted by Greek and international charities, and are expected to be resettled in other European countries. They met with Greece’s first female president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, earlier this week.Afghanistan’s twin-chamber parliament was effectively dissolved after the Taliban seized control of the country in August. The future of the national assembly and the question of whether women will be allowed to hold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Hungary
Country
China
The Independent

Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta's impeachment

Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...
POLITICS
Reuters

Merkel says EU must resolve Polish problem in talks, not courts

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union should resolve its differences by talking to each other rather than through court decisions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, responding to a question on the dispute with Poland over the rule of law. "We are all member states of the...
POLITICS
AFP

Fugitive businessman close to Venezuela's Maduro extradited to US: source

A graft-accused Colombian businessman who is a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was on Saturday extradited to the United States from Cape Verde, a source in his legal team told AFP. Alex Saab "is in the plane and he is coming to the US," the source said. Saab and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are charged in the United States of running a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela, an oil rich nation mired in an acute economic crisis. They are alleged to have moved some $350 million out of Venezuela into accounts they controlled in the United States and other countries. They risk up to 20 years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy