The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are set to take the national stage for the first time this season when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday night. After getting off to a slow start, the Colts finally got their first win against a struggling Miami Dolphins team. The Ravens also got off to a slow start, losing their first game in overtime. However, they bounced back in a big way to win their last three games.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO