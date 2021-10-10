GC Football Schedule
GC Football Schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m. except for the Kerens at Italy and Axtell at Dawson games, which start at 7 p.m.
This week's games
Friday
Sulphur Springs at Tigers (Homecoming)
Rice at Mildred (Homecoming)
Kerens at Italy
Wortham at Frost
Hubbard at Chilton
Axtell at Dawson
Blooming Grove has a bye
Last Week's Scores
Tigers 20, Greenville 14
Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6
Blooming Grove 39, Scurry-Rosser 35
Dawson 28, Kerens 7
Wortham 52, Hubbard 12
Bremond 54, Frost 12
Rice had a bye
Comments / 0