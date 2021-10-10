CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, TX

GC Football Schedule

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 6 days ago
All games start at 7:30 p.m. except for the Kerens at Italy and Axtell at Dawson games, which start at 7 p.m.

This week's games

Friday

Sulphur Springs at Tigers (Homecoming)

Rice at Mildred (Homecoming)

Kerens at Italy

Wortham at Frost

Hubbard at Chilton

Axtell at Dawson

Blooming Grove has a bye

Last Week's Scores

Tigers 20, Greenville 14

Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6

Blooming Grove 39, Scurry-Rosser 35

Dawson 28, Kerens 7

Wortham 52, Hubbard 12

Bremond 54, Frost 12

Rice had a bye

