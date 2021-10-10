Paulie Malignaggi Attributes Artem Lobov Loss To “MMA Judges”
Paulie Malignaggi is convinced that his bare-knuckle boxing loss to Artem Lobov was a direct result of the bias of “MMA judges.”. In 2019, Artem Lobov pulled off a stunning upset when he defeated former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6. What made the upset less shocking, aside from Artem Lobov being the GOAT, is the fact that the world of bare-knuckle boxing was unchartered territory for Malignaggi. Looking back, what makes the outcome completely unsurprising for Malignaggi himself is his belief that the fight was rigged against him from the start.www.mmanews.com
