Washington vs. Saints game recap: Everything we know

The Washington Football Team fell to 2-3 on the season after Sunday’s ugly 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Things started well for Washington when defensive end Chase Young strip-sacked New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston to set up the offense on the Saints side of the field. Unfortunately, Washington’s offense settled for a field goal.

Outside of Young’s sack, it was another rough day for the defense. Washington allowed a TD at the end of the first half when Winston tossed a hail mary into the end zone that New Orleans wide receiver Marquez Callaway came down with to give the Saints a 20-13 lead. New Orleans would never relinquish control of the game from that point forward.

Here’s what we know at the end of another demoralizing loss by the Washington Football Team:

Final score: Saints 33, Washington 22

Team 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Final score

Saints 7 13 0 13 33

Washington 6 7 3 6 20

Keys to the game

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches a pass en route to a touchdown as Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins (26) chases during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive issues continue to plague Washington. Deonte Harris opened the scoring on a 72-yard touchdown in which safety Landon Collins was slow to react in coverage, allowing Harris to go over the top for an easy score.

The hail mary at the end of the first half should embarrass Washington’s defense. Washington’s secondary didn’t even challenge Marquez Callaway.

Taylor Heinicke did not have a good day and was the primary reason for Washington’s issues on offense.

It was over when....

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a touchdown pass in front of Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins (26) in the final seconds during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Callaway caught Winston’s hail-mary attempt at the end of the first half to give the Saints a 20-13 lead. Heinicke would turn the ball over twice and stall promising drives with inaccurate throws. Defensively, Washington had some positive moments but continues to get beaten by the big play.

When Callaway made that catch, it was all the Saints would need as Washington was dead afterward.

Players of the game

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes the ball under pressure form Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

I have a difficult time naming one player of the game for Washington. But, we’ll do our best.

RB Antonio Gibson: 20 carries, 60 yards, two touchdowns

WR Adam Humphries: 3 receptions, 73 yards

DE Chase Young: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Heinicke struggled in his second real test of 2021

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball as New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) defends during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo was the best team on Washington’s schedule through four weeks. Entering Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Saints, Heinicke’s performance against the Bills was his worst of the season. Well, he outdid himself on Sunday, completing 20 of 41 passes for 248 yards and two interceptions.

It wasn’t just that Heinicke threw two interceptions; it’s that they were terrible decisions. If Heinicke feels any pressure in the game, he automatically goes for the big play instead of taking what’s available. It gets him in trouble. No one remembers these plays when Terry McLaurin bails him out in the end zone, but eventually, those types of decisions catch up to you.

If you watched the game broadcast, you were told by the CBS announcing team that Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore dominated McLaurin. That’s not true. McLaurin had a step on Lattimore numerous times, yet Heinicke was either behind McLaurin or threw too high.

Yes, Lattimore played a solid game, but Heinicke’s issues prevented a bigger game from McLaurin. Heinicke’s two worst games have come against the best two defenses Washington has faced. That’s a theme.

Injuries

Washington Football Team offensive tackle Sam Cosmi during an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Another rough day on the injury front for Washington. Rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi left the game in the first half after injuring his ankle. He returned to the game but quickly went back out. Washington immediately ruled him out for the game. We should know the severity of the injury on Monday.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel’s frustrating first season in Washington continues after he aggravated his groin injury in Sunday’s loss. It’s looking like the best course of action at this point is to sit Samuel for the season.

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 40-32. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As if things couldn’t get any worse for Washington, the NFL’s best offense comes to town in Week 6. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should have a fun day at the office next week.