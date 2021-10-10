CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Aviva reveals quirkiest insurance claims in its 325-year history

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ka01_0cND9KmJ00

An elephant squeezed into a van, a publican who hurt his leg while ejecting a drunken customer and a husband who accidentally cooked his wife’s jewellery, are among the most unusual claims that Aviva has ever dealt with.

The insurance giant has trawled through its archives to unearth a “treasure trove” of claims dating back centuries, as it approaches its 325th anniversary on November 12 2021.

A leapfrogging vicar and someone being hit in the eye with a champagne cork are also among the quirkier claims it has recorded.

Aviva’s roots can be traced back to 1696 as the Hand-in-Hand Fire and Life Insurance Company.

It's been a joy to have another opportunity to look at some of our oldest and quirkiest claims

Anna Stone, Aviva archivist

The first policy was taken out on January 15 1697 and the first claim was paid on 11 May 1697 when houses in St Stephen’s Alley, Westminster were “damnifyed by fire”.

Although the company was then an insurer against fire, the organisation evolved as people’s needs changed, to cover homes, personal possessions, motoring, travel, health and personal injuries, pensions and investments.

Researchers found that injury claims appeared throughout the archives, particularly when health and safety rules were less comprehensive than they are today.

In 1884, a surgeon suffered a “poisoned hand” when unpacking a box of drugs.

Another man injured his arm when his finger was caught in a woman’s corset in 1888, as he was trying to save her from drowning.

In the same year, £10 was awarded to someone who lost a toenail while getting into bed.

Aviva said that while many of its older claims are light on detail, they also include a vicar who was awarded £120 after falling while playing leap-frog in 1875.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofSUr_0cND9KmJ00

In another case, a London hotel keeper was awarded £25 and 10 shillings in 1878 after being hit in the eye with a cork after opening a bottle of champagne.

And in 1887, a publican received £100 after suffering a shin injury while ejecting a drunken man.

In 1888, a Dundee surgeon received £15 after a bite to the finger while examining a patient’s mouth.

Looking at 20th century claims, a window panel of a Morris Minor van was broken in 1934 after a circus passed by. One of its elephants put its trunk through the window, discovered the driver’s lunch and ate it, finishing it off with a loaf of bread. Unfortunately, the elephant was a tight fit in the van.

In a case in 1948, a policyholder and his family went away for a holiday, and for safety, his wife placed her jewels in the stove. On their return, the stove was lit by the husband, with disastrous results for the jewellery.

In another case in 1948, a client claimed for burglary after: “A burglar, in the shape of a great horrid tomcat entered our house by the window (and) stole from the cage a canary worth £1.”

A case in 1975, meanwhile, involved a red setter dog climbing into a car for a nap, only to knock it out of gear, meaning the car rolled down a slope backwards and struck a brick gatepost.

Anna Stone, Aviva archivist said: “It’s been a joy to have another opportunity to look at some of our oldest and quirkiest claims. Some of them never fail to raise a smile but, in each case, we’ve been there to help customers as they’ve faced the unexpected.

“Aviva’s origins can be traced back 325 years so, as we celebrate this landmark, I’ve enjoyed reminding myself of the likes of a driving red setter and a hungry elephant.

“Although it has to be said, we’re still adding to our log of unusual claims even today.”

Aviva has also been an insurer to some famous customers, including Sir Walter Scott, Agatha Christie, Percy Bysshe Shelley, former prime minister David Lloyd George and royals Queen Victoria and George V.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brighton Pier owner settles £5m pandemic insurance claims

The owner of Brighton Pier and the Lightwater Valley theme park has settled £5 million of business interruption claims with its insurers after being forced to close during the pandemic.Brighton Pier Group saw shares surge by around a quarter in early trading on Friday after it confirmed the settlement.The company, which is chaired by industry heavyweight Luke Johnson said it has already been paid £4.1 million for the insurance claims and received documentation for a final £900,000 on Thursday.It said the claims related to losses the business faced to the end of June after pandemic restrictions forced it shut...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II once reportedly sent a note to kitchen staff after finding dead slug in her salad

Queen Elizabeth II is known for having a sense of humour, with the monarch often finding the time to inject comedy into otherwise serious occasions.The same is true even in shocking instances, such as upon the discovery of a dead slug on her dinner plate, according to her former royal servant, who recalled the 95-year-old Queen’s amusing response to finding the animal.Charles Oliver, the Queen’s former royal servant, recounted the tale in his book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, in which he first noted that the royal and her late husband Prince Philip typically dined alongside notepads, which they could...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Queen Victoria
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Deliver an 'Unfair' Warning Over the Monarch's Health

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the ripe old age of 95, and with that has come some more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told the publication. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Car Insurance#Elephants#St Stephen S Alley
The Guardian

Kebab Kid, London: ‘Take-away as a cult’ – restaurant review

Kebab Kid, 90 New King’s Road, London SW6 4LU. Takeaway only, cash only, kebabs £4.75-£9.50. Nusr-Et Steakhouse, 101 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7EZ (01821 687738), steaks £85-£1,450. A Sunday lunchtime and I am sitting outside a restaurant in London’s Knightsbridge famed for serving a £1,450 steak, eating an £8.50 kebab. I...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Glorious isolation appears to be the destination for wannabe bully ‘Global Britain’

Soon after the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016 a campaign began to mint a special commemorative coin to celebrate the occasion, divisive as it was. After much foot-dragging, the then chancellor of the exchequer, Philip Hammond, acceded to the request, and a 50p coin was struck with the (arguably ungrammatical) legend “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”. It hasn’t worked out quite like that.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

289K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy