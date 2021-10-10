CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

EFL chair does not rule out end to Saturday afternoon blackout in future TV deal

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDkDv_0cND9FMg00

EFL chair Rick Parry has not ruled out an end to the Saturday afternoon blackout in any future television deal.

Televised games are not permitted between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays in the UK.

The block, which associations are allowed to impose under Article 48 of UEFA regulations, dates back to the 1960s and is designed to protect live attendance at matches throughout the football pyramid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqsaU_0cND9FMg00

It was temporarily lifted when spectators were barred from stadia due to the coronavirus pandemic but restored for the current season, meaning games such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United could not be screened live to a UK audience.

Parry wants EFL rights to be sold alongside the Premier League in return for his competition securing 25 per cent of all revenue, arguing that rebalancing would help remove the “cliff edge” which exists between the top flight and the Championship.

As part of that, he concedes creativity and a new approach over kick-off times might be needed, and says the EFL will look at all options even if its next TV deal is brokered without the Premier League.

He told the PA news agency: “I don’t see (an end to the blackout) as being essential. Having said that, I don’t necessarily rule it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2ZmO_0cND9FMg00

“We are almost unique in Europe now in having a blackout period. I’m not presuming that it goes, but equally, if we’re looking at streaming, at new technologies and new broadcasters, we will probably have to be open-minded in terms of scheduling.

“And I know that at the EFL we will be looking at these things in any event. Our TV deal is up in 2024 and unusually we will be going ahead of the Premier League.

“Already our people are putting a lot of time and effort into studying developments looking at different potential strategies.”

The revenue split Parry is seeking was one of the key proposals contained within the hugely-controversial Project Big Picture plans, details of which were first published by the Telegraph exactly a year ago.

This was not, as it's been portrayed, some ‘smoke-filled rooms' initiative, this was a serious attempt to address some major issues.

EFL chair Rick Parry on Project Big Picture

Parry’s public support for the plans once they emerged upset the Premier League, but he says there are no personal issues between him and the league’s chief executive Richard Masters or its chair Gary Hoffman.

He said: “It’s not an elephant in the room. What you have to remember is that the (then) chairman of the FA (Greg Clarke) invited the chief executive of the Premier League, the chairman of the EFL and a number of clubs to discuss the major issues facing English football.

“This was not, as it’s been portrayed, some ‘smoke-filled rooms’ initiative, this was a serious attempt to address some major issues.”

Parry said Big Picture had been a potential vehicle to air concerns over the inequalities in the game.

He said the strategic review, which the Premier League accelerated after Big Picture was rejected by the top-flight clubs, could also address it, but said he had not seen much evidence of that yet.

Parry admits “external influence” may be needed to break the impasse on revenue distribution, which could come via Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of football governance. The recommendations of the review are set to be published later this month.

Nobody ever needed a parachute for falling off a step. You need a parachute because clubs are falling off a cliff.

Parry on parachute payments

“This is absolutely not about the EFL looking for charity from the Premier League, nor is it the EFL versus the Premier League,” he said.

“It’s absolutely about the sustainability of every club, the purpose is making clubs sustainable and that needs two things – redistribution of revenues and better financial regulation, it’s a very simple recipe.”

He also reiterated his call to end parachute payments made to clubs relegated from the top flight, which he insists distort the Championship in particular.

“Really the clue is in the name – nobody ever needed a parachute for falling off a step. You need a parachute because clubs are falling off a cliff,” he said.

“Well, let’s address the cliff – and then parachutes won’t be necessary.

“We need to think of one pyramid and a seamless transition, where relegation isn’t a catastrophe and where promotion doesn’t present enormous challenges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo6WE_0cND9FMg00

“There’s no doubt, we’ve got to be realistic, the economics of the Championship are broken.”

To that end, Parry wants new financial sustainability rules, including capping wages at 60 per cent of turnover throughout the EFL.

“UEFA are making changes which are not too far removed from our own thinking,” Parry said.

He does not believe football needs an independent regulator, but accepts one is almost certainly coming following the interim findings from Crouch published in July.

Asked about whether there was a role for an independent regulator in setting financial rules, he said: “We believe it is perfectly legitimate for leagues and sporting governing bodies to have their own financial rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPlIf_0cND9FMg00

“Financial fair play, we believe, falls squarely into that. It flows down from UEFA and the thing the Government have to bear in mind is that we’re not operating in a vacuum. So we do need that degree of consistency.”

The interim Crouch findings also favoured a fan veto over club heritage matters, such as changes to the badge, club colours or stadium ownership.

Parry believes the FA does a good job of managing those issues currently, but said: “I have every sympathy with protecting the heritage. If you look at nearly all the instances where clubs have had difficulties, it has followed a change of ownership of the stadium. That is almost inevitable.

“So protecting the stadium, protecting heritage, if the regulator wants to take it on, I have no problem at all with that.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Premier League B teams in the EFL 'not happening', says chair Rick Parry

Introducing Premier League B teams into the EFL is "non-negotiable", the league's chair Rick Parry has insisted. The idea, which was core to last year's rejected 'Project Big Picture', was recently reiterated by Pep Guardiola - manager of Manchester City, who are keen on the idea to help their development of young players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

I would be amazed if Newcastle won a title before 2030 - Man Utd prove cash is no guarantee of success

There is an aspect to the Newcastle United takeover which saddens me; the only way for a club of such stature to have any chance of winning is to be bought by billionaires. The St James’ Park buy-out has specific criticism attached to it due to the Saudi Arabia owners, but let’s not shy away from the truth. Inequality through the football pyramid has erased hope for millions of fans who have come to realise they need mega-rich buyers to save their club and re-energise the community around it. Football’s ceaseless global dash for cash - which the English game encouraged as much as any when the Premier League was created - is responsible for that, not Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Newcastle launch new era as Man Utd grapple with injuries

Struggling Newcastle find themselves in the unusual position of being the Premier League's headline act at the start of their Saudi-led revolution this weekend. AFP Sport takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the weekend action: 'Sky is the limit' for Newcastle Newcastle can suddenly look forward to a brighter future thanks to the blockbuster £305 million ($418 million) takeover driven by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has taken an 80 percent stake in the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Rick Parry
Person
Tracey Crouch
The Independent

Unnamed Tottenham duo test positive for coronavirus before Newcastle clash

Tottenham’s plans for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle have been plunged into chaos after two players tested positive for coronavirus. Both men, who trained with the group on Thursday, were shown to have contracted Covid-19 after tests in the last 24 hours. The two unnamed players must now isolate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

MPs to examine whether 2030 World Cup bid feasibility study is good value

MPs are to examine next week whether public money committed to considering a UK and Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup represents good value for the taxpayer. The cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee will question funding body UK Sport on Tuesday about the £2.8million of Government money allocated to a feasibility study on whether to bid for the tournament.
UEFA
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists ‘nothing changes’ despite Fifa and Uefa complaints

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants more direct communication with football’s decision-makers as he does not believe the current situation is benefiting the game. The German said he had spoken to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters only “once or twice” during his six years in England and did not think the league’s 14-vote threshold required to effect changes had produced much good for football in general.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl#Future Tv#English Football#Manchester United#The Premier League#Project Big Picture
The Independent

‘Nothing changes’ with my concerns, says frustrated Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants more direct communication with football’s decision-makers as he does not believe the current situation is benefiting the game.The German said he had spoken to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters only “one or twice” during his six years in England and did not think the league’s 14-vote threshold required to effect changes had produced much good for football in general.Klopp, who has been outspoken on a number of issues he feels are detrimental to the game, also felt any discussions he has had with FIFA and UEFA have also fallen on deaf ears.The Liverpool boss,...
UEFA
The Independent

Danny Mills calls for Jose Mourinho to get Newcastle job

Former England international Danny Mills has called for Newcastle United to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new manager, if Steve Bruce is to be sacked in the wake of the club’s recent takeover.Last week saw the completion of a £300million deal in which a Saudi Arabian-led consortium bought out Mike Ashley, and it is believed that replacing Bruce in the dugout is high on the agenda for the new owners.If the former Manchester United defender is indeed fired in the coming weeks – a possibility given Newcastle’s winless start to the Premier League, in which they sit 19th –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Four-star Arsenal defeat Hoffenheim in Women’s Champions League

Arsenal chalked up their first win of the Women’s Champions League group stage by beating Hoffenheim 4-0 at Meadow Park.Following their 4-1 defeat at Barcelona in their opening fixture of Group C, goals from Kim Little, Tobin Heath, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson saw the Gunners to a comfortable victory that pulls them level on points with their German opponents in the standings.Little and Heath found the net prior to half-time, before Miedema and Williamson rounded off the scoring in the second period, although Hoffenheim had plenty of chances themselves.Nicole Billa fired wide on the turn as Arsenal failed to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs ‘fresh’ Marcus Rashford to improve with age

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced Manchester United have not yet seen the best of Marcus Rashford The 24-year-old forward could make his first appearance of the season in Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester after recovering from shoulder surgery.Rashford, who went under the knife in August following England’s penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final, will be included in United’s squad.Ole has revealed some good news on @HarryMaguire93 and @MarcusRashford! 👀#MUFC | #LEIMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 15, 2021Solskjaer said: “I know we’ll see the best of Marcus in the years to come.“He’s done remarkable things at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Armando Broja earns Southampton impressive win over Leeds

Armando Broja struck his maiden Premier League goal as Southampton picked up an overdue first win of the season by deservedly beating Leeds 1-0 at St Mary’s.Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expressed doubt ahead of kick-off about whether Chelsea loanee Broja was ready to start top-flight games.But the Slough-born Albania striker responded in emphatic fashion, capping a scintillating display by powerfully finishing a flowing breakaway goal in the 53rd minute.Victory for Southampton ended a nine-match winless league run dating back to last season to lift them a point above their below-par opponents.Leeds – deprived of influential duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-star Liverpool go top

Manchester United succumbed to a first away league defeat for 30 games by losing 4-2 at Leicester as Liverpool stormed to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday. But the focus will fall on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side failed to win for the third consecutive Premier League game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Manchester United: Five things we learned as Red Devils suffer damaging defeat in thriller

Manchester United slipped to a damaging defeat to Leicester who scored two late goals to seal a thrilling 4-2 win in the Premier League. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring with a stunning strike from the angle of the box that arrowed into the top corner but it was cancelled out by another moment of magic when Youri Tielemans floated a remarkable shot over David de Gea in an entertaining first half at the King Power. Tielemans was denied a second after De Gea tipped his placed shot around the post as Leicester increased the pressure. The Manchester United goalkeeper was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Man Utd quartet

Chelsea open to re-signing Hazard (El Nacional) Tottenham target Morata as potential Kane replacement (Fichajes) There is, according to football.london, no chance of Alexandre Lacazette signing a new contract at Arsenal. With his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2022, a sale of the France international striker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

289K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy