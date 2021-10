CIHCAGO (CBS) — At least eight people had been shot in weekend gun violence in Chicago as of Saturday afternoon, and one of them had been killed. At least one of the surviving victims was under 18. The first homicide of the weekend happened at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the Roseland community. A 29-year-old man was walking out of a gas station in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when another man came up and shot him. The man was shot in the head and back and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as Joshua Ijames. In other shootings since...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO