England’s Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are among the nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or.France Football the organisers of the coveted award for the world’s best player, have named the pair on a 30-man shortlist after their starring roles at Euro 2020.Two other England players, Mason Mount and Phil Foden, are also nominated after winning the Champions League and Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.They take their place on a list that includes the likes of serial winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and other world stars such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez.In all 14...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO